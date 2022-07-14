"Biggest NFL Bust of all time? Been there I did that" - NFL fans lose their mind over Jamarcus Russell's explosive tell-all interview about time with Raiders

Former NFL quarterback Jamarcus Russell recently appeared on the Pivot podcast. During his appearance, he declared that he did not care what social media or the public thought about his NFL career.

Infamously, the Oakland Raiders selected the former LSU quarterback with the number one overall pick in the 2007 NFL draft. Russell went on to complete only three years in the NFL before retiring.

Given the importance placed on the number one overall pick in a draft, the prospect’s success or failure is often the starting point of any sports conversation.

RodHavin @RodLoso JaMarcus Russell is as real as they come is what I took from this interview JaMarcus Russell is as real as they come is what I took from this interview https://t.co/DGtHIG1AHA

Smoove Grooves @SmooveGroovesFR @RodLoso Biggest NFL Bust of all time : “Been there I did that” @RodLoso Biggest NFL Bust of all time : “Been there I did that”

Mr. Willis @pappashow @RodLoso I don’t know that 4mil will carry 3 generations but I get his point. He set @RodLoso I don’t know that 4mil will carry 3 generations but I get his point. He set

Joe Brogan @livwell112 @KcRob79 @RodLoso I’m sure his family and kids thinks he’s great… and I bet he gives two fucks if sports fans do @KcRob79 @RodLoso I’m sure his family and kids thinks he’s great… and I bet he gives two fucks if sports fans do

Chris East @CarneyKing1 @BLOCKRAIDER @RodLoso No, I think Deshaun Watson is going to pull off the largest heist in NFL history! @BLOCKRAIDER @RodLoso No, I think Deshaun Watson is going to pull off the largest heist in NFL history!

Nah @420bikelife @RodLoso why the camera zoom in like that why the camera zoom in like that @RodLoso 😂 why the camera zoom in like that

Russell got his bag, and most people agree that they would have done the same.

I'm over it, Football isn't life. Good luck to the dude. @RodLoso I used to hate the guy but I realize if someone gave 21 y/o me 32 million on jump street..... I'd probably be lazy AF too.I'm over it, Football isn't life. Good luck to the dude. @RodLoso I used to hate the guy but I realize if someone gave 21 y/o me 32 million on jump street..... I'd probably be lazy AF too. I'm over it, Football isn't life. Good luck to the dude.

♊️Alt Timeline Hank @hanx3sports @RodLoso That’s a man emerging from the rubble of 20 years of endless ribbing…he made it to the other side lol @RodLoso That’s a man emerging from the rubble of 20 years of endless ribbing…he made it to the other side lol

🖤🐍4L @ClayNoThompson @SmooveGroovesFR If we talking biggest bust no one is above Johnny Manziel @SmooveGroovesFR If we talking biggest bust no one is above Johnny Manziel

That one time Jamarcus Russell lied about watching game tape

Jamarcus Russell’s NFL career didn't quite pan out as he might have hoped. The Oakland Raiders, at the time, had also hoped to have landed a franchise player capable of leading the team to greatness. Instead, both sides felt there were missteps and wasted potential.

A story from Jamarcus Russell’s time with the Raiders surfaced. Apparently, the team didn't believe their quarterback was doing all he could to improve his football skills.

In a radio appearance, former offensive lineman David Diehl indicated that Raiders coaches would send Russell home with blank tapes to see if he was studying film. Russell would return the next day and say that he did watch the tapes.

Before the NFL imposed a rookie salary cap, Jamarcus Russell signed one of the most lucrative contracts for a rookie before he played a down in the league. Before the 2007 season started, he signed a six-year contract worth up to $68 million, with $31.5 million guaranteed.

Given his career trajectory and the Raiders' struggles to return to playoff contention since then, it was a costly contract for the team. It, however, was a great financial move for Russell.

