"Biggest NFL Bust of all time? Been there I did that" - NFL fans lose their mind over Jamarcus Russell's explosive tell-all interview about time with Raiders

Former NFL quarterback Jamarcus Russell recently appeared on the Pivot podcast. During his appearance, he declared that he did not care what social media or the public thought about his NFL career.
Infamously, the Oakland Raiders selected the former LSU quarterback with the number one overall pick in the 2007 NFL draft. Russell went on to complete only three years in the NFL before retiring.
Given the importance placed on the number one overall pick in a draft, the prospect’s success or failure is often the starting point of any sports conversation.
NFL Twitter had its usual reaction, following Russell’s statement that he’s okay with the criticism:
Money doesn’t buy happiness, but it buys a lot of things that can make you happy.
Vince Young was the number three overall pick in the 2006 NFL draft, but the sentiment of this post tracks.
It’s a lot of money for three years' worth of work.
The jury is still, proverbially and literally, out on Deshaun Watson, but the Cleveland Browns told the Raiders, “Hold my beer.”
For dramatic emphasis, of course.
Russell got his bag, and most people agree that they would have done the same.
Cathartic reckoning is a healthy thing.
“Johnny Football” aka the poor person’s Baker Mayfield might bring back some painful memories for Cleveland Browns fans. Then again, they are the Browns.
That one time Jamarcus Russell lied about watching game tape
Jamarcus Russell’s NFL career didn't quite pan out as he might have hoped. The Oakland Raiders, at the time, had also hoped to have landed a franchise player capable of leading the team to greatness. Instead, both sides felt there were missteps and wasted potential.
A story from Jamarcus Russell’s time with the Raiders surfaced. Apparently, the team didn't believe their quarterback was doing all he could to improve his football skills.
In a radio appearance, former offensive lineman David Diehl indicated that Raiders coaches would send Russell home with blank tapes to see if he was studying film. Russell would return the next day and say that he did watch the tapes.
Before the NFL imposed a rookie salary cap, Jamarcus Russell signed one of the most lucrative contracts for a rookie before he played a down in the league. Before the 2007 season started, he signed a six-year contract worth up to $68 million, with $31.5 million guaranteed.
Given his career trajectory and the Raiders' struggles to return to playoff contention since then, it was a costly contract for the team. It, however, was a great financial move for Russell.