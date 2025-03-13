Hollywood Brown is back for another chance at a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs after a shoulder injury cost him much of the 2024 season. But his announcement video has drawn mixed responses from fans.

Ad

On Wednesday, the wide receiver took to the defending AFC champions' social media to announce the beginning of his new $11-million contract:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But not everyone's reaction was enlighteningly positive, with some leaning more towards mockery of his tone and demeanor:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Someone drug test this (expletive) right now lol," one demanded.

"Just for him to fold in the Super Bowl (laughing emoji)," another predicted.

"Bro high as hell," another snickered.

Not everyone joined in on the ridicule, though:

"Let's go! Such a great player," one cheered.

Ad

"(Patrick Mahomes) started a trend this offseason…let’s go with the fresh cuts!!!" another implored.

"So excited for a big year for you. Keep doing your thing," another advised.

Brown was the first of the Chiefs' three big-name free-agent wideouts to confirm his future, having received his contract before the tampering period began. He played just two games in 2024, catching passes for 91 yards in the regular season and another five for 50 in the postseason.

Ad

Re-signing Hollywood Brown secures Chiefs' WR core

In one of the most volatile wide receiver markets in recent memory, one that has seen multiple players like ex-Chiefs DeAndre Hopkins and Justin Watson depart for AFC rivals, general manager Brett Veach has remained mostly quiet apart from extending Hollywood Brown.

He could have angled for someone like Darius Slayton, who ultimately chose to remain a New York Giant for another three years; but he instead chose to stay put. And it is not for a complete lack of interest - it is just that he already has other weapons in place, like Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.

Ad

Such continuity is vital for a team looking to reclaim the Lombardi Trophy after being routed by the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX. But Sports Illustrated's Fernando Alfaro-Donis has his doubts on whether the current core can hold up as the season progresses:

"Two of their top three weapons suffered from injuries that kept them out, but who's to say something similar won't happen again? They cannot have their most productive receiver be a rookie once again next year."

But remaining a Chief presents Brown with an opportunity to do something he has done just once in his career so far, as per Dominic Minchella: cover a thousand yards for the year. The last Chief to do so was star tight end Travis Kelce in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.