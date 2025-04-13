Travis Kelce is one of the most recognizable athletes in professional sports. It would be easy to see why fans are taken aback when they see someone who looks like him.

That is exactly what happened on Saturday as SportsCenter shared a post on Instagram about NBA player Jonas Valanciunas, who plays for the Sacramento Kings. The post commended Valanciunas for six straight appearances in the NBA play-in tournament with three different teams.

Fans were shocked and unaware that Kelce had a doppelgänger, especially one that plays in the NBA.

"Is Travis Kelce playing basketball?" a fan wrote.

"Why is Travis Kelce in Sacramento," another fan wrote.

"No way Travis Kelce playing in the NBA," one fan commented.

Fans were instantly shocked at Jonas Valanciunas' likeness to the Chiefs tight end (image credit: instagram/sportscenter)

The Instagram post received over 109,000 likes in less than 24 hours. Fans continued to express their surprise. Some joked that they were unaware Kelce also played basketball. While others questioned how Valanciunas could look so much like the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

"That is Kelce!" one fan said.

"Am I tripping or does he look like Travis kelce," another fan said.

"So your telling me that's not Travis kelce?" one fan commented.

Comments from those on Instagram shocked about the resemblance (image credit: instagram/sportscenter)

While Valanciunas and Kelce resemble one another, their paths in professional sports are different. Kelce was born and raised in Ohio and has found a home with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team that drafted him.

Valanciunas hails from Lithuania and was drafted by the Toronto Raptors in 2011. Since 2019, he has bounced around the league, playing for the Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards and Sacramento Kings.

Travis Kelce denied claims of housing homeless youth

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce doesn't usually address rumors, especially since most revolve around him and his girlfriend Taylor Swift. On Thursday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, the three-time Super Bowl champion denied a recent rumor about his work in the community.

"Some false claims were thrown out there that I was doing something in the community that I was not," Kelce said. "I’m not even going to talk about it specifically. I don’t want to bring anymore attention to that whole nonsense and article and all that stuff. If you ever want to know exactly what I’m doing in the community, just go to 87running.org."

Kelce was referring to a recent rumor that circulated and was mentioned by Pat McAfee on his ESPN show. The rumor alleged the Chiefs tight end had purchased a $3.3 million home in Kansas City and was going to house homeless youth.

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

