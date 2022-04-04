"YOU'RE THE GOAT" - NFL world goes crazy over Pat McAfee's WrestleMania 38 performance

NFL fans loved Pat McAfee and his performance at WrestleMania 38. It was a fulfillment of a childhood dream for the 34-year-old to compete in WWE's biggest pay-per-view.

Ty Schmit, a producer on The Pat McAfee Show, tweeted: "UNDEFEATED AT #WrestleMania AND PROBABLY THE COOLEST F***ING THING EVER. THAT MOMENT WILL LIVE ON FOREVER. YOU'RE THE GOAT @PatMcAfeeShow"

Ty Schmit @tyschmit UNDEFEATED AT #WrestleMania AND PROBABLY THE COOLEST FUCKING THING EVER. THAT MOMENT WILL LIVE ON FOREVER. YOU’RE THE GOAT @PatMcAfeeShow 🤟🏻🤟🏻 UNDEFEATED AT #WrestleMania AND PROBABLY THE COOLEST FUCKING THING EVER. THAT MOMENT WILL LIVE ON FOREVER. YOU’RE THE GOAT @PatMcAfeeShow 🤟🏻🤟🏻

Former NBA player and NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins said: "That brother @PatMcAfeeShow is damn SUPERSTAR!!! Carry the hell on…"

National NFL Insider Ian Rapoport stated: "Pat McAfee is incredible. What a performance at WrestleMania. Punters are wrestlers, too. Hopefully he recovers (at some point) from the beatings McMahon and Stone Cold gave him."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Pat McAfee is incredible. What a performance at WrestleMania. Punters are wrestlers, too. Hopefully he recovers (at some point) from the beatings McMahon and Stone Cold gave him Pat McAfee is incredible. What a performance at WrestleMania. Punters are wrestlers, too. Hopefully he recovers (at some point) from the beatings McMahon and Stone Cold gave him 🍺

Another user mentioned: "THANK YEWWW PAT!! And Thank You Sam for letting so many of us live our best lives through your guy you are proof that behind every great man is a STRONG woman helping to hold him up."

Rob Lavender @Lavz44 @MrsMcAfeeShow

And Thank You Sam for letting so many of us live our best lives through your guy you are proof that behind every great man is a STRONG woman helping to hold him up. @PatMcAfeeShow THANK YEWWW PAT!!And Thank You Sam for letting so many of us live our best lives through your guy you are proof that behind every great man is a STRONG woman helping to hold him up. @MrsMcAfeeShow @PatMcAfeeShow THANK YEWWW PAT!!And Thank You Sam for letting so many of us live our best lives through your guy you are proof that behind every great man is a STRONG woman helping to hold him up.

This Twitter user stated: "Pat McAfee did commentary tonight, beat Austin Theory, lost to Vince McMahon and took a stunner from Stone Cold. Incredible #WrestleMania."

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows



Incredible.



#WrestleMania Pat McAfee did commentary tonight, beat Austin Theory, lost to Vince McMahon and took a stunner from Stone Cold.Incredible. Pat McAfee did commentary tonight, beat Austin Theory, lost to Vince McMahon and took a stunner from Stone Cold. Incredible. #WrestleMania

This WWE fan asserted: "NAH get Pat off commentary and in the ring ALL THE TIME #WrestleMania."

Stephanie Hypes @StephanieHypez 🏾 🏾 🏾 #WrestleMania NAH get Pat off commentary and in the ring ALL THE TIME NAH get Pat off commentary and in the ring ALL THE TIME 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #WrestleMania

This user noted: "There has never been a better candidate to be the new Stone Cold Steve Austin than Pat McAfee, right here, right now. He's got an everyman appeal, he can talk, he can work, and he's already HUGELY over #WrestleMania."

Alex Pawlowski ✊🇺🇦 @AlexSourGraps



He's got an everyman appeal, he can talk, he can work, and he's already HUGELY over.



#WrestleMania There has never been a better candidate to be the new Stone Cold Steve Austin than Pat McAfee, right here, right now.He's got an everyman appeal, he can talk, he can work, and he's already HUGELY over. There has never been a better candidate to be the new Stone Cold Steve Austin than Pat McAfee, right here, right now.He's got an everyman appeal, he can talk, he can work, and he's already HUGELY over.#WrestleMania

Wrestling podcaster Alex McCarthy tweeted: "Can we talk about what a natural heel Pat McAfee was and how he's easily become a bloody beloved babyface? The stadium is going mad for him here! I enjoy the bloke a lot. Whatever he does entertains me. #WrestleMania"

Alex McCarthy @AlexM_talkSPORT



I enjoy the bloke a lot. Whatever he does entertains me. Can we talk about what a natural heel Pat McAfee was and how he’s easily become a bloody beloved babyface? The stadium is going mad for him here!I enjoy the bloke a lot. Whatever he does entertains me. #WrestleMania Can we talk about what a natural heel Pat McAfee was and how he’s easily become a bloody beloved babyface? The stadium is going mad for him here!I enjoy the bloke a lot. Whatever he does entertains me. #WrestleMania

Another wrestling fan asserted: "Pat McAfee is amazing. That's it. That's the tweet. #WrestleMania"

Christian rapper and wrestling fan Josiah Williams noted: "Pat McAfee is living a dream. And truly has the talent, charisma, and work ethic to back it. It's really cool to watch him soak in this moment. (Please don't tell Adam Cole that I said any of this.) #WrestleMania"

Josiah Williams is Black. @JDeanWilliams



(Please don't tell Adam Cole that I said any of this.)



#WrestleMania Pat McAfee is living a dream. And truly has the talent, charisma, and work ethic to back it. It's really cool to watch him soak in this moment.(Please don't tell Adam Cole that I said any of this.) Pat McAfee is living a dream. And truly has the talent, charisma, and work ethic to back it. It's really cool to watch him soak in this moment. (Please don't tell Adam Cole that I said any of this.) #WrestleMania

Pat McAfee and his WrestleMania 38 performance

McAfee vs. Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38. Source: WWE

The former Indianapolis Colts punter faced WWE superstar Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38. Throughout the match, he displayed his athleticism, including leaping upon the top rope and giving Theory a suplex off it.

The former All-Pro NFL player defeated Theory with a roll-up pin and provoked WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, sitting ringside during the match.

Later, McMahon entered the ring to face McAfee in another match, and it was a relatively quick one as the Chairman defeated him with a punt.

After the match, Dallas, Texas native Stone Cold Steve Austin came into the ring and summoned some beers into the squared circle. McAfee entered and celebrated but was given a Stone Cold Stunner by the Texas Rattlesnake at WrestleMania 38.

Without question, the podcast host put on a show at WrestleMania 38, and fans want to see more of McAfee in the ring in the future.

Edited by Piyush Bisht