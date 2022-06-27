"Seahawks can make the playoffs with Baker Mayfield" - NFL fans in support of Browns star's rumored trade

With rumours of a potential trade with the Seattle Seahawks gaining momentum, could Baker Mayfield's Cleveland Browns torment be about to end? Whilst there has been no word from any of the parties involved, speculation is rife online that an agreement is close.
Mayfield was left in limbo for months after his current employers traded for Deshaun Watson. Both Mayfield and the Browns have made it abundantly clear that his future lies elsewhere.
Though he may no longer be the flavour of the month with the Dawg Pound, Seahawks fans appear to be almost giddy at the the prospect of the former Sooner plying his trade at Lumen Field. They took to social media to share their thoughts on the rumours.
One Seahawks fan quickly established expectations for the quarterback should the trade happen:
But others tried to offer a bit of perspective for a team that could not make the playoffs with Russell Wilson:
It seems that the majority of Seahawks fans were having none of the negativity, with one fan claiming that the Browns quarterback is one of the top-15 in the league:
Another stating that he would only need to throw for 2,500 yards to secure a playoff spot for Seattle:
Some tried to to reign in the enthusiasm of Seahawks fans by reminding them what division they play in:
Finally, there was one Browns fan with some kind words for their rejected quarterback:
What are the potential landing spots for Baker Mayfield?
Barring any injuries prior to the start of the season, it would appear that Mayfield's potential suitors are limited. Seattle is definitely a possibility, especially after they traded their long-time franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.
This has left them facing a pre-season quarterback competition between Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Despite what Pete Carroll may be claiming publicly, neither of them seem to be anything more than a stop gap. But could that be what the Seahawks want for 2022? With a loaded quarterback class and plenty of draft capital, many believe it may be a prudent long-term play.
Another landing spot that remains a popular choice is the Carolina Panthers. If rumours are to be believed, they failed to reach an agreement with the Browns before the draft and went onto select Matt Corral. Sam Darnold is currently pencilled in as the starter, but we have seen this movie before and know how it ends. Corral would certainly benefit from sitting for a year or two, so Mayfield could be a viable solution, even in the short-term.
Will it be the Seahawks or the Panthers? Or is there another avenue outside of Cleveland for Mayfield? We will have to wait and see what happens and if this rumour becomes anything more solid.