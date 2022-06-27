"Seahawks can make the playoffs with Baker Mayfield" - NFL fans in support of Browns star's rumored trade

With rumours of a potential trade with the Seattle Seahawks gaining momentum, could Baker Mayfield's Cleveland Browns torment be about to end? Whilst there has been no word from any of the parties involved, speculation is rife online that an agreement is close.

Mayfield was left in limbo for months after his current employers traded for Deshaun Watson. Both Mayfield and the Browns have made it abundantly clear that his future lies elsewhere.

Though he may no longer be the flavour of the month with the Dawg Pound, Seahawks fans appear to be almost giddy at the the prospect of the former Sooner plying his trade at Lumen Field. They took to social media to share their thoughts on the rumours.

One Seahawks fan quickly established expectations for the quarterback should the trade happen:

But others tried to offer a bit of perspective for a team that could not make the playoffs with Russell Wilson:

Austin | Detroit @AustinDetroit

Big holes in defense and with losing those big parts on the team. They had Russ which is on another level than baker. And look what they did last year nothing.. @brandoncarney Hell no, what’s your reasoning?Big holes in defense and with losing those big parts on the team. They had Russ which is on another level than baker. And look what they did last year nothing.. @brandoncarney Hell no, what’s your reasoning?Big holes in defense and with losing those big parts on the team. They had Russ which is on another level than baker. And look what they did last year nothing..

SP10 @Sportsfan71044 @SeattleSeacrow @brandoncarney How do you figure Baker is going to carry a team with a bottom of the league defense and o-line to the playoffs, he missed the playoffs with a good defense, top of the league o-line, and top of the league RB unit. Only thing he’s getting an upgrade at is WRs. @SeattleSeacrow @brandoncarney How do you figure Baker is going to carry a team with a bottom of the league defense and o-line to the playoffs, he missed the playoffs with a good defense, top of the league o-line, and top of the league RB unit. Only thing he’s getting an upgrade at is WRs.

Michael Phipps @Michael77760369 the Seahawks have a worse team this year then last year abs Russ couldn’t get them there…. What in the flipper are you smoking to think Baker is better than Russ @brandoncarney So you’re saying Baker is better than Russ….the Seahawks have a worse team this year then last year abs Russ couldn’t get them there…. What in the flipper are you smoking to think Baker is better than Russ @brandoncarney So you’re saying Baker is better than Russ…. 😂😂😂😂 the Seahawks have a worse team this year then last year abs Russ couldn’t get them there…. What in the flipper are you smoking to think Baker is better than Russ

It seems that the majority of Seahawks fans were having none of the negativity, with one fan claiming that the Browns quarterback is one of the top-15 in the league:

SeattleSeacrow @SeattleSeacrow @brandoncarney Idk how people can’t believe that. Yes he was trash by the end of the year last year, but he wasn’t definitely hurt. He is a Top 15 QB; that’s all the Seahawks need. @brandoncarney Idk how people can’t believe that. Yes he was trash by the end of the year last year, but he wasn’t definitely hurt. He is a Top 15 QB; that’s all the Seahawks need.

Another stating that he would only need to throw for 2,500 yards to secure a playoff spot for Seattle:

Logan Murphy @Logan_Murphy13 @brandoncarney He is a leader, I feel like Baker could literally put up 2.5k yards next year with the Seahawks and they’d make the playoffs, he is a hell of a leader, he doesn’t turn his back on shit and cares about the sport he’s playing, he plays hurt and still puts up 3k yards, and people @brandoncarney He is a leader, I feel like Baker could literally put up 2.5k yards next year with the Seahawks and they’d make the playoffs, he is a hell of a leader, he doesn’t turn his back on shit and cares about the sport he’s playing, he plays hurt and still puts up 3k yards, and people

Some tried to to reign in the enthusiasm of Seahawks fans by reminding them what division they play in:

day1cincyfan @day1cincyfan @brandoncarney Lol what? In a division with the Rams, Cardinals, and 49ers? Haha. If Wilson couldn’t get them to the playoffs, I highly doubt Baker can. @brandoncarney Lol what? In a division with the Rams, Cardinals, and 49ers? Haha. If Wilson couldn’t get them to the playoffs, I highly doubt Baker can.

Bone @Idk15372616 @brandoncarney LA AZ SF… SEA didn’t make it last yr w Russ… not sure why you think Baker gonna get them over the hump @brandoncarney LA AZ SF… SEA didn’t make it last yr w Russ… not sure why you think Baker gonna get them over the hump

Steven Miller @Brownsfan1326 @brandoncarney Baker couldn’t make the playoffs last year with a loaded roster. If he goes to Seattle he will still make the Seahawks the 4th best team in that division. @brandoncarney Baker couldn’t make the playoffs last year with a loaded roster. If he goes to Seattle he will still make the Seahawks the 4th best team in that division.

Finally, there was one Browns fan with some kind words for their rejected quarterback:

J-Dizzle @Lucky_Bullet @brandoncarney As a Browns fan I think the organization screwed over Baker. And I hope he goes somewhere to kickass. The Browns should have shut him down when he injured his shoulder. I will love the Browns until I die but, I know they made a mistake. I like Watson before all the drama. But….. @brandoncarney As a Browns fan I think the organization screwed over Baker. And I hope he goes somewhere to kickass. The Browns should have shut him down when he injured his shoulder. I will love the Browns until I die but, I know they made a mistake. I like Watson before all the drama. But…..

What are the potential landing spots for Baker Mayfield?

Cleveland Brown vs. Seattle Seahawks

Barring any injuries prior to the start of the season, it would appear that Mayfield's potential suitors are limited. Seattle is definitely a possibility, especially after they traded their long-time franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

This has left them facing a pre-season quarterback competition between Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Despite what Pete Carroll may be claiming publicly, neither of them seem to be anything more than a stop gap. But could that be what the Seahawks want for 2022? With a loaded quarterback class and plenty of draft capital, many believe it may be a prudent long-term play.

Another landing spot that remains a popular choice is the Carolina Panthers. If rumours are to be believed, they failed to reach an agreement with the Browns before the draft and went onto select Matt Corral. Sam Darnold is currently pencilled in as the starter, but we have seen this movie before and know how it ends. Corral would certainly benefit from sitting for a year or two, so Mayfield could be a viable solution, even in the short-term.

Will it be the Seahawks or the Panthers? Or is there another avenue outside of Cleveland for Mayfield? We will have to wait and see what happens and if this rumour becomes anything more solid.

