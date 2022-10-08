NFL fans mercilessly meme "Let Russ Cook" after Russell Wilson's horror night vs. Colts

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is finding out that the grass isn't always greener on the other side. Since he swapped Seattle for Denver, the 33-year-old has not been in the best of form, both on and off the field.

From cringworthy commercials to really bad quarterback play, fans have quickly turned on the Super Bowl winner. The term "Let Russ Cook" came from his time in Seattle when he was playing sensational football and it came from fans saying let the quarterback play proper football as Scoachks head coach Pete Carroll preferred a run-first offense.

Now, the "Let Russ Cook" slogan has become a meme after his disastrous start to life at Mile High and fans were quick to pile on the quarterback after his miserable performance against the Colts.

Dave @davelang_ “LET RUSS COOK!!”



Russell Wilson, finally being allowed to cook: “LET RUSS COOK!!”Russell Wilson, finally being allowed to cook: https://t.co/vv02GUx6e7

Ken Tremendous @KenTremendous oh no they let Russ cook oh no they let Russ cook https://t.co/Btv2b7ZWXN

theScore @theScore ‍



What happens when Russ actually cooks: 'Let Russ Cook!'What happens when Russ actually cooks: 'Let Russ Cook!' 👨‍🍳What happens when Russ actually cooks: https://t.co/1De64u8327

Fantasy Football Today @FFToday The Broncos let Russ cook on 4th and 1 with a chance to ice the game.



This was the result. The Broncos let Russ cook on 4th and 1 with a chance to ice the game. This was the result. https://t.co/HDgC4vSStv

It appears that most NFL fans are in agreement that Wilson hasn't exactly been in the best of form. While it is still only early on in the NFL season, from what we have seen from Wilson and the Broncos haven't been good at all.

Wilson and Broncos struggling mightily

When it was announced that the Seattle Seahawks had traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, many predicted them to be right up at the pointy end of the Super Bowl conversation.

With a team that is stacked with talent on both sides of the ball, all that was needed was a star quarterback to bring it all together. However, it has not turned out that way so far.

Denver struggled to move the ball down the field and when they finally got the ball into the redzone, they couldn't punch it in, only scoring a touchdown three times this season once in the redzone.

Given that it is a new team, offensive scheme, new teammates and a new head coach, there was always going to be an adjustment period for the team. But it appears, at least from the outside, that whatever Nathaniel Hackett and Wilson are doing on offense isn't working.

Now at 2-3 on the season and after the abomination that was the Colts game, serious questions are being asked of both Hackett and his quarterback. Denver gave the quarterback a truck load of money and so far he isn't holding up his end of the bargain.

There is still plenty of time to turn it around, but the once-high hopes that Broncos fans had of a playoff run are fading fast.

