"When are you going to get a job?" - NFL fans mercilessly roast Jackson Mahomes

Jackson Mahomes has been rather active on social media lately and fans have been quick to reply to the TikTok star's tweets.

Mahomes rose to stardom last year, largely due to the fact that his brother, Patrick Mahomes, has been one of the best quarterbacks of the last decade. Nonetheless, it was Jackson's antics that saw his name trend among NFL fans.

Fans have constantly been quick to roast the 22-year-old. One Twitter user asked the simple question of when he's going to get a job.

"When are you getting a job?"

Jackson Mahomes lives on social media hate

After being rather quiet on social media over the last couple of months, the TikTok star has been more active over the last couple of days. Is it a coincidence that the 22-year-old is getting more involved on social media the closer the new NFL season gets?

He tweeted that he had been away from the social media platform and asked all his followers how they've been. As expected, the hate immediately showered him.

Jackson Mahomes @jacksonmahomes Hi Twitter, I’ve missed ya! How have you been? Hi Twitter, I’ve missed ya! How have you been?

Delete it and never return. @jacksonmahomes I was better. 10 seconds ago when I didn’t see this tweet.Delete it and never return. @jacksonmahomes I was better. 10 seconds ago when I didn’t see this tweet. Delete it and never return.

It does seem a little unfair on the 22-year-old as he was simply asking how his fans have been, but the reaction largely stems from his antics last season.

Mahomes caused uproar-after-uproar with his incidents last year. The worst episode was when he danced on the memorial of the late Sean Taylor as Washington had his number painted on the sidelines and had the area roped off. It happened in Week 6 when the Chiefs traveled to face the NFC franchise.

Then there was the incident where the 22-year-old and his group of friends tried to enter a bar in Kansas City called SoT bar. However, due to limited capacity, they were not allowed in. He then posted complaints all over social media about it.

In a memorable response, the bar roasted him just as badly as NFL fans normally do.

americaoffsides @americaoffsides Downtown Kansas City bar calls out Jackson Mahomes, brother of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, after incident.



“We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego” the SoT bar said to Jackson Mahomes in response to his now deleted social media rant towards the bar Downtown Kansas City bar calls out Jackson Mahomes, brother of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, after incident.“We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego” the SoT bar said to Jackson Mahomes in response to his now deleted social media rant towards the bar https://t.co/PEjubTWAet

Hopefully the influencer behaves this season when attending his brother's games, who is entering his sixth year in the league.

Kansas City's shot-caller is coming off yet another solid season under center. He recorded 4,839 passing yards for 37 touchdowns and 13 picks. He further ranked fifth among quarterbacks in QBR with a 62.2 rating.

