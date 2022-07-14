"Y’all praising him for cheating on his girlfriend and sleeping with his mother’s friends?" - NFL fans have mixed response to Zach Wilson finally posting on social media after bombshell rumors

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has made headlines across the globe over the last couple of days. The quarterback's ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, fired a shot at him, claiming that he slept with his mom's best friend.

This came after Gile was called a homie hopper due to her current relationship with Dax Milne, a former BYU teammate of Wilson. The Jets quarterback has been radio silent on the matter as social media took the allegations and ran with it.

Now, however, the 22-year-old has posted for the first time since the allegations surfaced. The Jets quarterback posted on his Instagram account that he took some of his friends to a camp in Idaho and had just turned his phone on. In his post, he asked what he had missed.

As expected, fans saw this and were quick to post. One fan wasn't happy with the praise that the 22-year-old was receiving from the male audience on social media.

The fan wrote:

"Y'all praising him for cheating on his girlfriend and sleeping with his mother's friends. Wow."

An NFL writer named Dominique posted a picture with Wilson as the only elite quarterback in the league. This is clearly a joke.

There was a further wide range of responses.

One fan posted and said that if only the quarterback's ability on the field matched his sense of humor.

One fan was not impressed with the news.

One Twitter user asked why it was even a story.

Wilson needs to improve in year two

New York Jets v Buffalo Bills

To say the 22-year-old underwhelmed as a rookie is an understatement. Heading into year two, the former BYU star needs to improve his game. As a rule, the second year for quarterbacks is when we see them take a giant leap in terms of their development.

Last year, Wilson was at times too reckless and carefree with the football, often turning it over. He threw 11 interceptions and just nine touchdowns in his 13 games.

However, some have pointed to the organization as the reason for the 22-year-old's poor play. Nonetheless, that can only be an excuse for so long and the 2022/23 season might very well provide clarity on the matter.

This upcoming NFL season looms large for the Jets quarterback. Critics will be lurking to see if he can be the player to bring success back to the Jets organization.

