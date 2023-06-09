Create

Bryce Young mocked by fans after #1 overall pick finally gets Panthers’ starting QB reps - “Small step for small man”

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jun 09, 2023 05:35 GMT
Bryce Young is expected to be the starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers in 2023 - image via Getty
Bryce Young is expected to be the starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers in 2023 - image via Getty

Bryce Young has finally been given the keys to the Carolina Panthers. On Thursday, Joe Person, The Athletic's correspondent for the team, reported that the Heisman winner and National Champion had played his first snaps with last year's NFC South runners-up:

Another step in the Bryce Young era. The Panthers rookie is taking the first snaps with the first-team offense for the first time today (at least in practices open to the media). He had about three weeks behind Andy Dalton during OTAs.

But instead of focusing on his potential, some commenters instead chose to focus on his size, or lack thereof:

Comment by u/TheMissingFiles from discussion [Joe Person] Another step in the Bryce Young era. The Panthers rookie is taking the first snaps with the first-team offense for the first time today (at least in practices open to the media). He had about three weeks behind Andy Dalton during OTAs. in nfl
Comment by u/HolyDioDiver from discussion [Joe Person] Another step in the Bryce Young era. The Panthers rookie is taking the first snaps with the first-team offense for the first time today (at least in practices open to the media). He had about three weeks behind Andy Dalton during OTAs. in nfl
Comment by u/Tribby23 from discussion [Joe Person] Another step in the Bryce Young era. The Panthers rookie is taking the first snaps with the first-team offense for the first time today (at least in practices open to the media). He had about three weeks behind Andy Dalton during OTAs. in nfl
Comment by u/Prestigious-State-15 from discussion [Joe Person] Another step in the Bryce Young era. The Panthers rookie is taking the first snaps with the first-team offense for the first time today (at least in practices open to the media). He had about three weeks behind Andy Dalton during OTAs. in nfl

Others, however, were pleased at the development, even noting that Andy Dalton was never going to be a prime option over Young:

Comment by u/Buns_Hon from discussion [Joe Person] Another step in the Bryce Young era. The Panthers rookie is taking the first snaps with the first-team offense for the first time today (at least in practices open to the media). He had about three weeks behind Andy Dalton during OTAs. in nfl
Comment by u/NeonWarcry from discussion [Joe Person] Another step in the Bryce Young era. The Panthers rookie is taking the first snaps with the first-team offense for the first time today (at least in practices open to the media). He had about three weeks behind Andy Dalton during OTAs. in nfl
Comment by u/KingwithouthisKrown from discussion [Joe Person] Another step in the Bryce Young era. The Panthers rookie is taking the first snaps with the first-team offense for the first time today (at least in practices open to the media). He had about three weeks behind Andy Dalton during OTAs. in nfl

Is Bryce Young really as small as he is thought to be? A look at the rumors

Despite his seemingly unlimited potential as the new face of the Carolina Panthers, Young has been the subject of jokes about his height, even though he is 5'10", which is decent for a sport like gridiron.

ESPN reporter Mina Kimes once posted a photo of herself beside Young, seemingly shoulder to shoulder:

Nothing Mina says now will fix the irreperable damage done to his draft stock by this image twitter.com/minakimes/stat… https://t.co/tX28RJGmMO

That led to all kinds of jokes, especially as Young was technically still in college at the time, forcing Kimes to reveal a secret:

I WAS WEARING FOUR INCH HEELS twitter.com/KryzivenTake2/…

Come Draft day, however, said height jokes would not cease, so Kimes shared this image and caption on her Instagram Stories:

Photographic evidence that contrary to what you've read on the Internet, Bryce Young is much taller than me
Bryce Young and Mina Kimes standing together on Draft Day (from IG/@mina_kimes)
Bryce Young and Mina Kimes standing together on Draft Day (from IG/@mina_kimes)

What has been said about Bryce Young in Panthers practice?

None of those jokes about Young's size have deterred his teammates or coaches in Charlotte. Instead, they have had nothing but praise for him as he enters his first season as a pro.

During Young's first practice session last month, head coach Frank Reich said:

“He did everything right, the little throws out in the flat, the little bubble screen stuff that people overthrow — he threw with accuracy, saw it well, knew where guys were supposed to be. Bryce did not only a good job with himself, but really commanding the huddle, keeping everybody loose, keeping everybody dialed into what we were doing.”

Young's fellow rookie, wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, said:

“Just knowing the ins and outs of the offense, knowing where everybody is supposed to be, knowing the whole playbook, just having great footwork, knowing his reads. … You could tell he knew what he was doing. He’s just a great leader by the way he carries himself on and off the field.”
