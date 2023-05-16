For Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen, the offseason is close to ending with minicamps just a few weeks away and training camp right around the corner. However, this doesn't mean there isn't room for some fun before the quarterback shifts his focus entirely to the upcoming season.

Known for his exceptional arm strength, Allen was recently captured on film showcasing his baseball skills while wearing a Toronto Blue Jays jersey. It's worth noting that the Bills have a strong connection with the city of Toronto, having even established the Bills Toronto Series a few years ago, where they played one game annually in the city.

With the superstar quarterback showing his baseball skills, NFL fans, especially from Buffalo, did not waste the opportunity to take a cheap shot at one of his biggest quarterback colleagues.

TimWNYPLA! @TimtheCommish @BuffaloBills @JoshAllenQB @BlueJays He’s doing that with a wood bat! This is what pro baseball players do. The man is a stud. Just no other way to describe him. @BuffaloBills @JoshAllenQB @BlueJays He’s doing that with a wood bat! This is what pro baseball players do. The man is a stud. Just no other way to describe him.

Kwantanamo Bay @allenburrowluv @BuffaloBills @JoshAllenQB @BlueJays I’m loving Josh Allen’s bachelor offseason. What’s better than hitting some nukes at the blue jays stadium after a break up @BuffaloBills @JoshAllenQB @BlueJays I’m loving Josh Allen’s bachelor offseason. What’s better than hitting some nukes at the blue jays stadium after a break up

Richard Anderson @WNYsport @BuffaloBills @JoshAllenQB @BlueJays Maybe the Jays could sign Josh Allen to be their designated hitter until Bills training camp opens. He was hitting balls out of the park at Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game and now here in Toronto with MLB size baseballs. @BuffaloBills @JoshAllenQB @BlueJays Maybe the Jays could sign Josh Allen to be their designated hitter until Bills training camp opens. He was hitting balls out of the park at Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game and now here in Toronto with MLB size baseballs.

Allen has the longest active regular season starting streak ahead of Mahomes

With the longest active regular season starting streak ahead of Mahomes, Allen's power and complete recovery from his UCL injury were evident. And if there's one thing we've learned over the past few years, it's that he's as tough as they come.

Surprisingly, the list of quarterbacks with the longest regular-season starting streaks is dominated by younger players. While one might expect seasoned veterans like Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson to hold the top spots, the reality paints a different picture.

Here are the top 5 quarterbacks in terms of active regular-season starting streaks:

Josh Allen - 71 - Week 12 2018 Justin Herbert - 49 - Week 2 2020 Trevor Lawrence - 34 - Week 1 2021 Patrick Mahomes - 34 - Week 1 2021 Aaron Rodgers - 25 - Week 10 2021

Out of these five quarterbacks, only Aaron Rodgers has been in the league prior to 2017. Mahomes made his debut in Week 17 of that year, Allen was a 2018 draft pick, Herbert was drafted in 2020, and Lawrence joined the league a year later.

Josh Allen's journey to becoming the Bills' starting quarterback began unexpectedly during his rookie season in 2018. Initially set to enter the fray midway through the year, he was thrust into action during his very first game when starting quarterback Nathan Peterman struggled. Allen took over as the starter at halftime, and from Week 2 onwards, he solidified his position and never looked back.

