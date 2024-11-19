The Dallas Cowboys are collapsing in agonizing fashion. Lopsided losses, injuries, poor play, whatever problem exists in football, has finally consumed them. But there is one more fitting microcosm of the franchise's current state.

On Monday, just before the team was set to host the Houston Texans, part of the retractable roof of AT&T Stadium collapsed.

There was much mockery in the aftermath.

"Even the stadium is giving up," a fan said.

More of it can be seen below.

"Everything is falling apart in Dallas," one jeered.

"Jerry did say he was going to knock it down," another "recalled."

"Jerry intended for the stadium to do that," another joked.

Roof collapse not the first time Cowboys' AT&T Stadium was at the forefront of controversy this season

As it turns out, however, this is the first time the state of AT&T Stadium has come under scrutiny.

During last week's 34-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, CeeDee Lamb dropped a second-down pass from Cooper Rush in the end zone. Lamb explained to the press after the game that sunlight blocked his vision, contributing to his poor performance (six catches for 21 yards).

He also demanded that curtains be installed around the stadium to mitigate the problem. When asked about it, however, owner Jerry Jones dismissed it.

“Well, let’s tear the damn stadium down and build another one," Jones said. "Are you kidding me? Everybody has the same thing. Every team that comes in here has the same issues.”

Two days after the game, he expounded on his stance when speaking to "105.3 The Fan," calling it the least of his worries.

"That stadium was built to feel like you're outdoors," Jones said. "Every venue has certain things that at certain ways and times can create an advantage. That really goes under the category of home field advantage It should be an advantage to the home team. It has been advantage for us to know where the sun is. I don't want to change that."

Ironically, AT&T Stadium closed the curtains on Friday for the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson boxing event.

