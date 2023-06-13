Stan Kroenke added another championship title to his resume on Monday night as his Denver Nuggets won the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat. As the team began celebrating their franchise's first title, ESPN's Lisa Salters began interviewing the team. She first interviewed superstar center Nikola Jokic.

And, then it was Kroenke who was interviewed by Salters after being presented the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy by NBA commissioner Adam Silver. Salters asked questions to the Nuggets owner and when it came time to answer he leaned in to answer in her ear.

As if there wasn't a microphone in her hand for him to speak into. He continued to do so throughout the interview. The moment was caught by all of the fans watching at home. All of whom were quite confused as to why Stan Kroenke wasn't speaking into the microphone instead choosing to speak into Lisa Salters' ear.

The veteran ESPN reporter didn't let the moment phase her as she continued to interview the Nuggets owner. But, fans on Twitter shared their thoughts as to why he felt the need to speak into her ear. If he had spoken into the microphone not only could she have heard his responses, but so would the fans in Ball Arena and at home.

kev mahserejian @RotoSurgeon Marc Hochman @MarcHochman Stan Kroenke not understanding how a microphone works has me crying. Stan Kroenke not understanding how a microphone works has me crying. https://t.co/Kb6evVjxBV did stan kroenke just rizz up lisa salters? is he the new drip king? twitter.com/marchochman/st… did stan kroenke just rizz up lisa salters? is he the new drip king? twitter.com/marchochman/st…

Scott Simpson @NimblewNumbers twitter.com/marchochman/st… Marc Hochman @MarcHochman Stan Kroenke not understanding how a microphone works has me crying. Stan Kroenke not understanding how a microphone works has me crying. https://t.co/Kb6evVjxBV Old man energy through the roof Old man energy through the roof 😂 twitter.com/marchochman/st…

How many professional teams does Stan Kroenke own?

Stan Kroenke has had success with his professional sports investments over the last few years. In fact, in the last 18 months, three of his major professional teams have won the title: the Los Angeles Rams, the Colorado Avalanche, and now the Denver Nuggets.

The Colorado Mammoth also won the National Lacrosse League Championships in 2022 as well.

He is the owner of Kroenke Sports and Entertainment which is the parent company of several professional sports teams. The NFL's Los Angeles Rams, the NHL's Colorado Avalanche, the NBA's Denver Nuggets, the MLS's Colorado Rapids, and the National Lacrosse League's Colorado Mammoth. As well as the Premier League's Arsenal F.C and WSL's Arsenal W.F.C.

ESPN @espn Stan Kroenke has been busy as of late Stan Kroenke has been busy as of late 🙌 https://t.co/Fk8QukKqS6

He also has ownership in the Call of Duty League's Los Angeles Guerrillas and the Overwatch League's Los Angeles Gladiators. But, due to restrictions and rules that limit the amount of professional sports team ownership, he isn't listed as an owner of the Nuggets and Avalanche. His wife, Ann, is being named as the primary owner of the two teams.

