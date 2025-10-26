“Addition by subtraction” “Can they still trade him”: NFL fans mock Trevon Diggs as Cowboys CB lands on IR ahead of key matchups

Trevon Diggs will not be seen for quite some time, but many fans are refusing to commiserate with him.
On Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys cornerback was announced to have been placed on injured reserve after concussing himself in an incident at his home, sidelining him for at least four games, beginning tomorrow at the Denver Broncos. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Nick Harris even reported that he showed up to camp "with a visible mark on his head" and was ultimately sent home:
Instead of well wishes, he mostly received ridicule:
"CUT. HIS. ASS. SAVE. THE. MONEY," one demanded.
"Defense might get better, dude is terrible," another hoped.
"Go ahead sit for the year he wasn't doing much anyway," another suggested.
The development means Diggs will spend at least a portion of a season on injured reserve for the third straight time. He had torn his ACL during a practice in 2023, forcing him to sit out until the beginning of 2024. Then, towards the end of said 2024 season, he was sidelined again after an injury to the same knee.
Initially, owner Jerry Jones would not disclose how Diggs sustained his concussion when asked about it after a win against the Washington Commanders:
“I don’t know the combination of the injury and how it ...happened. He said what happened, and I’m not saying that didn’t happen. But a lot of times, you’re not the best viewer of what happened to you. …I won’t get into that, but the bottom line is that I do expect him back.”
Stephen Jones discussed Trevon Diggs' return timetable
During his appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones had this to say about Trevon Diggs' short-term future with the franchise:
“There are things we’re looking at there. We haven’t ruled that out (injured reserve). ...We’re just obviously taking this thing week to week, trying to see how we can get him 100% healthy to where he could help us.”
Besides him, other players who will not be playing on Sunday are LB DeMarvion Overshown (knee); DBs Shavon Revel (knee), Donovan Wilson (elbow), and Juanyeh Thomas (migraine); and center Cooper Beebe (ankle).
Kickoff for the Cowboys-Broncos game is at 3:25 pm CT on CBS.
