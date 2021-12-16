NFL fans call for Urban Meyer's sacking following comments about former Jaguars kicker

With his cursed tenure as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars reaching embarrassing new lows, NFL fans are officially ready for Urban Meyer to get the boot.

In a report from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, former Jacksonville kicker Josh Lambo alleges that Meyer kicked him while the team was warming up for its final preseason game in Dallas last summer. Lambo spent five seasons with the Jaguars before he was released in October.

“I’m in a lunge position. Left leg forward, right leg back,” Lambo recalled in Stroud's report.. “Urban Meyer, while I’m in that stretch position, comes up to me and says, ‘Hey, Dips**t, make your f**king kicks!’ and kicks me in the leg.”

NFL World reacts to Urban Meyer's latest embarrassment

Meyer's first year as an NFL head coach has produced more controversies than it has wins. Things have reached fever pitch with the Jaguars (2-11) eliminated from playoff contention, as Lambo's report comes shortly after Meyer allegedly referred to his assistant coaches as "losers" in a team meeting and escalating tensions with his players.

Meyer has denied Lambo's allegations but that hasn't stopped professional and amateur observers alike in the football world from calling for his ousting.

“Josh’s characterization of me and this incident is completely inaccurate, and there are eyewitnesses to refute his account,” Meyer said in a rebuttal to Lambo's claims in Stroud's report. “(General manager) Trent (Baalke) and I met with him on multiple occasions to encourage his performance, and this was never brought up. I was fully supportive of Josh during his time with the team and wish him nothing but the best.”

For all intents and purposes, Lambo's allegations should only serve as further proof that Meyer isn't cut out for Jacksonville's top duties. The Jaguars rank at or near the bottom of almost every major statistical category, and many are calling for Meyer to be let go for the sake of new franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has failed to fulfill early expectations under Meyer's watch. The Jaguars were officially eliminated from playoff contention after their loss to Tennessee last weekend.

Other Meyer controversies that have polluted Jacksonville's season include his ill-fated Tim Tebow experiment at tight end during the preseason and an incident where he was seen dancing with a young woman who was not his wife in a Columbus, OH bar shortly after the Jaguars dropped a nationally televised game in Cincinnati.

Meyer and the Jaguars return to action Sunday afternoon against the Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

