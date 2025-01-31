NFL fans' opinions split on Super Bowl 59 ad feat. Peyton Manning and Post Malone

NFL fans were divided over Bud Light's new commercial featuring former quarterback Peyton Manning, musician Post Malone and comedian Shane Gillis. The advertisement showcased the trio boosting a neighborhood party with their energy.

The new commercial promotes "Big Men on Cul-de-Sac Energy" for Super Bowl 59. On Friday, Bud Light shared the 60-second advertisement on X (formerly Twitter).

"Big Men on Cul-de-Sac know how to get the party started… and that’s exactly what they’re doing in our new Super Bowl LIX commercial," the caption read.

Fans shared their opinions, and some were highly impressed with the commercial. Notably, in 2023, Bud Light signed a deal with TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney, which brought significant criticism, and people on the internet began a boycott campaign against the company.

However, the new 2025 ad featuring Manning, Malone and Gillis has earned a positive response from many fans.

"Thank god. Back to the commercials we all want," a fan wrote.

"Nice turnaround bud light. Tip of the cap," another fan added.

"The world is healing," one more fan said.

However, some still reflected on their disappointment with the brand.

"Nice try! Not going back," a fan said.

"I’m never drinking Bud Light. Hire everyone you want to be in the ads," another fan added.

Meanwhile, one fan praised the marketing team.

"This marketing team needs a raise for trying to turn the ship around. Sadly, I’m old enough to remember the time you put a man dressed as a woman on your cans," a fan said.

Bud Light celebrates neighbors who "turn up a party" in Super Bowl 59 ad

The new commercial for Super Bowl 59 by Bud Light is based on a neighborhood theme. It starts with Malone and Gillis having Bud Light beers in their driveway when their neighbor throws a boring party.

The duo joins the party with their drinks, bringing new energy, and is later joined by Peyton Manning. The trio then invites their neighbors and enjoys the party.

The SVP of Marketing for Bud Light, Todd Allen, opened up about the new addition to the brand's Super Bowl 59 campaign.

"For Super Bowl LIX, we’re celebrating the neighbors that can turn up a party and are always on-hand to lend a few cold ones when your cooler runs dry," Allen said (via ADWEEK). "For the campaign, we tapped three of our favorite partners in Post Malone, Shane Gillis and Peyton Manning, who all undoubtedly deliver BMOC energy in their everyday lives and shared it on screen in hilarious fashion for Super Bowl LIX.”

The 2025 Super Bowl will take place on Feb. 9 in New Orleans, with the Kansas City Chiefs playing against the Philadelphia Eagles.

