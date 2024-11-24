NFL announced a $14,069 fine for Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes for unsportsmanlike conduct during his team's 31-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Week 11.

The quarterback mimicked holding a gun after throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Noah Gray midway through the fourth quarter. The league deemed it a violent gesture and penalized the quarterback.

Fans on social media were incensed about the fine. Here are some of their reactions:

"I hate Mahomes as much as the next guy, but this is dumb AF. No one cares."

Some argued that Mahomes wasn't even mimicking shooting a gun and the league had no right to fine him $14,000 for it:

"I'm not even sure what the "violent gesture" is supposed to be. It looks like a cross between two finger guns and the drawing back of a bow string." - Claimed @Lastdance_LL

"So in the US, we can have guns legally but cannot make simple gestures. What a joke." - Remarked @aaronhuynh77

"So he was fined for striking a pose? Got it." - Said @SerhanOnX

Patrick Mahomes looking to bounce back from a tough week

The loss to the Bills ended the Chiefs' perfect start to the season and their 15-game win streak dating back to last season. If the fine that followed wasn't a bitter enough pill to swallow, Mahomes was informed that the burglary that took place at his eight-acre estate in Belton last month could have been orchestrated by an international crime ring that's targeting NFL and NBA players across the country.

The league sent a memo to teams instructing players to beef up security around them and their houses. Fortunately, the quarterback and his family reportedly weren't at his estate when the burglars broke in.

It's been a challenging week for Mahomes and only time will tell if it affected his preparation for the Chiefs' Week 12 battle against the Carolina Panthers. With the Bills only one game behind in the AFC standings, Kansas City cannot afford any slip-ups if they intend to ensure they secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs.

