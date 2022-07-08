"Somebody check on Robby Anderson" - NFL fans troll Panthers WR after Carolina trades for Baker Mayfield

Robby Anderson will have a new teammate in the 2022 season, Baker Mayfield. The Carolina Panthers traded for Mayfield in exchange for a conditional draft pick in 2024. Earlier in the offseason, Robby Anderson reacted to the trade rumors with the comment:

"Noooooo."

NFL fans remembered the wide receiver’s comments regarding Mayfield, heading to social media to share their thoughts. Pro Football Focus urged us to check and see if the Panthers wideout is ok following the team's trade for Mayfield:

PFF @PFF Someone check on Robby Anderson Someone check on Robby Anderson 😂 https://t.co/gzKezdIrvV

Here are some of the top comments:

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Robby Anderson after seeing his QB is either Sam Darnold or Baker Mayfield Robby Anderson after seeing his QB is either Sam Darnold or Baker Mayfield https://t.co/eH9clyP0oF

A lot of fans don't seem to rate the wide receiver all too highly:

Orion @Orion_308 @PFF Anderson has a lesson to learn. DK Metcalf defends Drew Lock like a brother…a bit more grim on the QB front in SEA. Robbie Anderson isn’t even in the same universe as Metcalf. @PFF Anderson has a lesson to learn. DK Metcalf defends Drew Lock like a brother…a bit more grim on the QB front in SEA. Robbie Anderson isn’t even in the same universe as Metcalf.

Pope @Sad_Raiders_Fan @PFF Bro is not good enough to be talking like that @PFF Bro is not good enough to be talking like that

Jefferysimmonsbetta @titans4L_ @PFF Bro thinks he’s top 5 or sum @PFF Bro thinks he’s top 5 or sum

Finally, a little positivity on the whole situation:

Robby Anderson's response to the Baker Mayfield trade

New Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield

Anderson’s supposed beef with Mayfield came up once more following the Panthers' trade for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. However, the receiver said the comment was taken out of context, stating he was defending Darnold:

"I said what I said. That’s just my thinking out loud, my thoughts. Just trying to be a good teammate to my quarterback [Sam Darnold]. That’s it. Just trying to defend a guy who is my quarterback in a sense. That’s it."

Hopefully, the matter is resolved and that the receiver, who'll enter his fifth season with Carolina, can focus on the upcoming season.

This campaign could be a tricky one for Carolina, though the Mayfield trade has instantly improved their projection. Sam Darnold threw only nine touchdowns against 13 interceptions in 2021. This was still better than Carolina's other option during the second half of the campaign.

Savage @SavageSports_ LMAOOOOOO



CAM NEWTON TOUCHDOWN



Takes helmet off and yell at the camera



“IM BACK” LMAOOOOOO CAM NEWTON TOUCHDOWN Takes helmet off and yell at the camera “IM BACK”https://t.co/8Eu702Pimw

They brought back Cam Newton, who, after an initial burst of enthusiasm and power, faltered to a 0-5 record featuring four touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Panthers had originally been expected to be battling it out with the Atlanta Falcons to avoid last place in the NFC South. Now, however, anything is possible. Mayfield will bring a much-needed injection of energy and confidence. He has a lot to prove, as do many in Carolina, including star running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey has missed the majority of the last two seasons and will be desperate to prove he has plenty left in the tank.

Fans are already eager to watch them welcome Mayfield's former franchise, the Cleveland Browns, to Charlotte in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Fox News and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far