NFL fans point out peculiar Brittany Mahomes coverage decision with Taylor Swift missing for Eagles-Chiefs

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have reportedly formed a close friendship since the singer began dating Travis Kelce. The two have been spotted together in the suites during a few games Swift has attended. On Monday night, Swift wasn't in attendance for the Kansas City Chiefs primetime showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fans noticed that the ESPN coverage of the "Monday Night Football" game didn't show Brittany Mahomes watching the game. When Taylor Swift is at the game, the national coverage often focuses on the suite, showing the new friends celebrating their significant others' success.

Brittany Mahomes posted her gameday outfit on Instagram, as she normally does ahead of Kansas City Chiefs games. After that, however, there was no sign of the Chiefs quarterback's wife. Fans on Reddit believe that it was because Taylor Swift wasn't sitting with her and that the media is only interested in showing the singer.

Travis and Jason Kelce's mom Donna was shown during the broadcast a few times, watching her sons play.

Below are some of the comments by fans on Reddit:

Why was Taylor Swift not at Monday night's Chiefs/Eagles showdown?

Last week, news circulated that Taylor Swift would be in attendance to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs in a Super Bowl LVII rematch against the Eagles. There was even a report that her parents Scott and Andrea would attend with her and that they would meet Kelce's parents for the first time.

That, however, didn't come to fruition and for good reason. The singer embarked on the Rio de Janeiro leg of "The Eras" tour on Friday, which included three dates in the city. On Friday night, extreme heat caused unsafe conditions for fans, and one fan even died after waiting in the elements before the concert.

Swift decided to postpone her show on Saturday night to protect her fans and her crew from the excessive temperatures. The promotional company that hosted her tour in Brazil then moved the postponed show to Monday night.

This meant she was on stage in Brazil two hours before the kickoff of Monday Night Football in Kansas City. The singer won't be in attendance for Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs Week 12 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders either, as she will be on the final leg of her South American tour in Sao Paulo, Brazil.