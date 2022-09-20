"Someone finally gave him a shot", "That’s not a weapon that’s an attachment" - NFL fans poke fun at Buccaneers over signing of controversial wideout Cole Beasley

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the season with the deepest wide receiver corps in the NFL. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones marked one of the all-time best receiving trios. Entering Week 3, the depth chart is suddenly very thin, leading to them pushing to sign Cole Beasley.

Beasley is an 11-year veteran who produced well with the Buffalo Bills last season. He remained a free agent up until now, perhaps due to his strong stance against COVID-19 vaccines.

With injuries and absences mounting, the Buccaneers turned to the controversial wide receiver ahead of their matchup with the Green Bay Packers this week. The fact that Tampa Bay is signing yet another wide receiver is surprising, but it's even more interesting that Beasley is the one they chose. Antonio Brown, Will Fuller and others are available as well.

NFL fans know about Beasley's controversial opinions, and they're poking fun at the Buccaneers after the report emerged. Here are some of the comments:

Degenerate @morguecallerr @RapSheet Tom Brady never seizes to amaze me. Just when you think he can’t get more racist he goes and adds Cole Beasley @RapSheet Tom Brady never seizes to amaze me. Just when you think he can’t get more racist he goes and adds Cole Beasley

Korey @KoreyJW8 @RapSheet The entire league when Tom Brady gets yet another small white wide receiver: @RapSheet The entire league when Tom Brady gets yet another small white wide receiver: https://t.co/DebMlz4Cka

Pats Buzz @PatsBuzz @RapSheet They need one of these weapons to actually stay on the field. I’m curious how much Beasley has left, but he is a prototypical slot guy they could use. @RapSheet They need one of these weapons to actually stay on the field. I’m curious how much Beasley has left, but he is a prototypical slot guy they could use.

Mike @ChaiMike26 @RapSheet Cole is who they mean when the headlines say “Florida Man”. @RapSheet Cole is who they mean when the headlines say “Florida Man”.

Tuco’s Grill @TucosGrill @RapSheet Weapon? I’d hate to being a twig to a knife fight @RapSheet Weapon? I’d hate to being a twig to a knife fight 😂

Beasley's signing is a controversial one to be sure, but the Buccaneers do need help in that position right now.

Why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need Cole Beasley

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

Right now, it's unclear how much Beasley has left in the tank, but he is a relatively able-bodied pass catcher for Brady to throw to. There's no arguing that the Buccaneers need some depth right now either.

Mike Evans got into a skirmish with Marshon Lattimore on Sunday, resulting in an ejection and a one-game suspension. He'll be out Week 3. Chris Godwin is dealing with an injury and didn't play on Sunday, so there's no guarantee he'll be available.

Julio Jones has been dealing with a knee injury, and his status for Sunday is up in the air. Despite having one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the NFL, the Buccaneers are suddenly in desperate need of a wideout.

Beasley represents the best of the available options to play immediately. There's almost no way Tampa Bay would sign Brown back after he blew up with them last year, walking out mid-game. Odell Beckham Jr. is far and away the best guy on the market, but he's not going to be available for at least several weeks.

Everyone else would probably contribute less than Beasley, hence why he's finally been signed. It will be tough to get Beasley up to game speed this week and he hasn't played in months, so he might not be very effective. Tampa Bay is desperate, though, so they had to do something.

We will see if the new receiver can make an immediate impact in Week 3, when the Green Bay Packers come to town.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far