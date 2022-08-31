"This clown really does take himself seriously" "I would like to leave this country now" - NFL fans aren't looking forward to Stephen A. Smith's presidential campaign

Stephen A. Smith is easily one of the most recognized sports personalities today. Like him or not, people listen to the ESPN personality and he's never afraid to share his opinion.

Smith hinted at what he would do if he became the president of the United States in a recent episode of First Take. NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on a possible campaign involving him.

For these NFL fans, it's a no on a presidential campaign for Smith:

A couple of fans want to see the debates in his presidential campaign:

However, a pair of fans would be all for it:

In a recent interview, Smith was asked if he would consider a run at the White House. He responded by saying:

“If I thought that I could win, yeah. I would have told you, ’Hell no. No way in hell’ years ago. I was a father out of wedlock. Obviously, when you think about the standards that were once held in the White House, I’m pretty damn good but I’m not perfect."

“But when I see some of the things that has transpired, I can honestly tell you that even though that answer would still be no … if enough people came to me and said to me, ’Stephen A., you have a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States of America,’ I would strongly, strongly consider running.”

Running for the presidency doesn't require as much political experience as it once did, meaning that a presidential campaign isn't that far-fetched of a notion.

Why Stephen A. Smith could run for President

If you need an example of why you don't need to be a politician to run for President, Donald Trump. Trump won the Republican nomination to be President, winning to the surprise of many over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The 76-year-old was a businessman and reality television star who had never held a political office. Now, it seems anyone can run, so why not Smith?

For starters, he definitely has the mouth and charisma needed to run. He's also made his fair share of money to finance the campaign. The only question that needs to be answered is who will be his running mate? Nevertheless, never say never for him to run as Trump proved in 2016.

