"Have a bad take for once please" - NFL fans react to Tom Brady naming his favorite music album of the year

Tom Brady took to social media to name what his album of the year is. He revealed that rapper Pusha T’s new album, 'It’s Almost Dry', is his choice for album of the year. NFL fans, in turn, took to social media to share their thoughts on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's album choice.

A fan told the Buccaneers quarterback to have a bad take for once:

Another fan said that the quarterback might've canceled decades worth of hatred they once had for him with his tweet, saying that he's really the GOAT:

E @Erik_B11 @TomBrady you really are the goat lol @PUSHA_T you might have just canceled decades worth of hatred I once had for you with this tweetyou really are the goat lol @TomBrady @PUSHA_T you might have just canceled decades worth of hatred I once had for you with this tweet 😅 you really are the goat lol

Here, this fan commented that they wouldn't have suspected the quarterback's choice while giving the three-time NFL MVP credit for knowing good music:

AllRapTakes @AllRapTakes @TomBrady @PUSHA_T Would have never suspected this lol. But props to Tom Brady for knowing good music @TomBrady @PUSHA_T Would have never suspected this lol. But props to Tom Brady for knowing good music

The quarterback's apparel brand chimed in, asking for a collaboration between the Tampa Bay signal-caller and Pusha T:

Another fan said they want to hate Brady, but it is very hard to do so:

Big Tuna @giantalbacore @TomBrady @PUSHA_T I so badly want to hate you but you make it really difficult sometimes Tom @TomBrady @PUSHA_T I so badly want to hate you but you make it really difficult sometimes Tom

This Seattle Seahawks fan told the 15-time Pro Bowler to "win a real ring":

A fan commented that one GOAT recognized another:

This Kansas City Chiefs fan asked the quarterback to stop being so likeable:

Another Chiefs fan commented that they didn't have the quarterback liking Pusha T's album on their 2022 Bingo card:

Fansided editor Ayranna Prasad agreed with Brady's choice, and asked to pass the champagne to these champions, referring to Brady and Pusha T:

Tom Brady used a Pusha T song in a commercial

Tom Brady at Capital One's The Match VI

In a commercial promoting his apparel brand shorts, the two-time AP Offensive Player of the Year used the song 'Dreaming of the Past', a music collaboration between Pusha T and rapper Kanye West.

The 44-year-old quarterback will start under center for his 23rd season in the NFL, in the 2022 season. It will be his third one with the Buccaneers. He led them to their second Super Bowl win in his first season with the team.

Last season, he led the league in passing yards (5,316) and touchdown passes (43). He'll be looking to get further into the playoffs this season as Tampa Bay were defeated by the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

