On Thursday, the Chicago Bears defeated the Washington Commanders 40-20 for their first win of the 2023 season, ending a franchise-worst 14-game losing streak. It especially came at a fitting time, as they dedicated it to legendary linebacker Dick Butkus, who passed away hours before the game.

After the game, star quarterback Justin Fields said:

“It just feels good when you can say that the hard work paid off… I’m proud of everybody in the building. I love everybody on my team. Players, coaches, shoot, everybody upstairs. I might not even know them, but I love y’all. That feeling was, like I said before, a feeling that you never want it to end, and we just got to keep this momentum going and just get ready for Minnesota coming up next week.”

But in the hours after the game, a Bears fan on X, formerly Twitter, by the username DrunkRyanPoles shifted attention to something: A man who could have been a Commanders employee, based on his ID card and phone case, seemingly recording Bears' offensive coordinator Luke Getsy:

Did staffer's purported surreptitious recording of Bears' offensive scheme help Commanders?

It is noteworthy to point out that at the time of the alleged recording, the Chicago Bears were leading 17-3 in the second quarter – and they would add 10 more points before half-time.

But in the third quarter, the Washington Commanders came to life, starting a shutout as Sam Howell found tight end Logan Thomas for a two-yard touchdown pass, then rushed for two:

After that, Joey Slye hit a field goal.

The Bears opened the fourth quarter with a Cairo Santos field goal, but then Howell found Curtis Samuel unguarded for a three-yard score:

However, the Commanders' hopes of a comeback were dashed when he was sacked during the two-point attempt.

From there, it was all Chicago, as D.J. Moore completed his hat-trick of touchdowns:

Santos produced the final score with his fourth field goal of the game.

Both teams will have over a week's rest before their next games on October 15 (Bears vs Minnesota Vikings and Commanders vs Atlanta Falcons).