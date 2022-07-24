"Weird to do this when he beat a man half to death" - NFL fans shocked over reports suggesting that Alvin Kamara could skip suspension

Alvin Kamara was arrested this offseason on felony battery charges following an incident at a Las Vegas casino during Pro Bowl weekend. However, the New Orleans Saints running back could still play in Week One of the upcoming season. There's no set timeframe for the punishment under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He could be put on paid leave by the NFL by way of the the commissioner's exempt list.
NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the five-time Pro Bowler not being suspended. Some fans are questioning why the Saints running back could play, especially given the severity of his criminal charges:
Other NFL fans are taking it a step further, asserting that Kamara should be jailed and indefinitely suspended for his actions over the Pro Bowl weekend:
Fans also compared the Saints running back's suspension situation with that of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson:
While there's a feeling that Kamara will be suspended, nothing is solid and much could be dependent upon the findings of the case. The hearing for the charges, which is next month, has previously been delayed twice as lawyers have sought more time to assess evidence.
Authorities say they have visual evidence of Alvin Kamara placing his hand on the victim's chest, preventing him from entering an elevator. According to police, the victim pushed Kamara's hand away and Chris Lammons, a Kansas City Chiefs cornerback, hit the man.
The man fell to the floor and the accused allegedly struck the victim's body, leaving him with fractures and injuries to the head, knees and arms.
What will happen to Alvin Kamara?
As mentioned earlier, there's no timetable for any discipline regarding Alvin Kamara at the moment, but the league could place him on the Commissioner's exempt list. It will be interesting to see how the NFL handles this case, as they've been dealing with a few other cases this offseason too. Most notably Deshaun Watson's.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for the entire 2022 season for gambling. Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins will miss six games for violating the NFL's anti-drug policy.
The Saints will be hoping that against the odds, Kamara can avoid suspension. Without him, their offense loses a potent weapon. We shall see what the NFL decides to do with the running back in the fullness of time.
Q. Should the NFL suspend Kamara?
Yes
No