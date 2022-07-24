"Weird to do this when he beat a man half to death" - NFL fans shocked over reports suggesting that Alvin Kamara could skip suspension

Alvin Kamara was arrested this offseason on felony battery charges following an incident at a Las Vegas casino during Pro Bowl weekend. However, the New Orleans Saints running back could still play in Week One of the upcoming season. There's no set timeframe for the punishment under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He could be put on paid leave by the NFL by way of the the commissioner's exempt list.

NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the five-time Pro Bowler not being suspended. Some fans are questioning why the Saints running back could play, especially given the severity of his criminal charges:

James Barton @jhbart001 @JFowlerESPN The fact this happened during an NFL event the pro bowl should carry a stiffer punishment from the league in my opinion not to mention the legal trouble and jail time

Other NFL fans are taking it a step further, asserting that Kamara should be jailed and indefinitely suspended for his actions over the Pro Bowl weekend:

Nick Harrow @nick_harrow @JFowlerESPN he should be in jail. they put the guy in the hospital and its on camera

Him-Jong-Un @GhostOfGbaby



No firm timetable for a decision on potential discipline.



Indefinite suspension for that thug.

Fans also compared the Saints running back's suspension situation with that of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson:

Gordo @Pick_n_Play37



No firm timetable for a decision on potential discipline.



He will get more then Watson

Lexxiee_ @TinaSha12255108 @JFowlerESPN @AdamSchefter To all the browns fans freaking out over watson suspension saints fans in the same boat as us 😂

Sprock @Icebeck731 @JFowlerESPN @MatthewBerryTMR You mean there is another disciplinary case besides Watson? Who knew?

hungoverham @hungoverham @JFowlerESPN @AdamSchefter NFL about to suspend Kamara longer than Watson

While there's a feeling that Kamara will be suspended, nothing is solid and much could be dependent upon the findings of the case. The hearing for the charges, which is next month, has previously been delayed twice as lawyers have sought more time to assess evidence.

Authorities say they have visual evidence of Alvin Kamara placing his hand on the victim's chest, preventing him from entering an elevator. According to police, the victim pushed Kamara's hand away and Chris Lammons, a Kansas City Chiefs cornerback, hit the man.

The man fell to the floor and the accused allegedly struck the victim's body, leaving him with fractures and injuries to the head, knees and arms.

What will happen to Alvin Kamara?

Divisional Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

As mentioned earlier, there's no timetable for any discipline regarding Alvin Kamara at the moment, but the league could place him on the Commissioner's exempt list. It will be interesting to see how the NFL handles this case, as they've been dealing with a few other cases this offseason too. Most notably Deshaun Watson's.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for the entire 2022 season for gambling. Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins will miss six games for violating the NFL's anti-drug policy.

The Saints will be hoping that against the odds, Kamara can avoid suspension. Without him, their offense loses a potent weapon. We shall see what the NFL decides to do with the running back in the fullness of time.

