NFL media is praising Mina Kimes' continued rise in the sports world, but at the same time is at a loss to explain why Pat McAfee has been left off the 45th Annual Sports Emmy Awards nominations. The nomination list for Outstanding Personality Studio Analyst consists of Kimes, Charles Barkley, Kirk Herbstreit, Ryan Clark and Nate Burleson.

As expected, fans took to social media to both praise Kimes for her efforts but also point out that McAfee should have been included in the list as well.

"Pat McAfee was robbed!"

"@minakimes gotta win this by a mile."

Other fans gave their thoughts on the nomination list with some voicing displeasure with McAfee not being nominated while Kimes and Clark were.

"Bruh, how do they do this list? Where is Pat McAfee?" a fan wrote.

"Great candidate's, but Mina has brought the most refreshing and well-informed sports analysis in quite some time," a fan posted.

"Ryan Clark bro!? Are we kidding me," another fan wrote.

The want for Kimes to take home the Emmy was overwhelming.

"Mina is great man. Hope she wins," one fan continued.

"Mina for the win," another fan posted.

"Mina is the best analyst," one fan wrote.

While some fans can't understand why McAfee was left off the list, others have nothing but happy thoughts about what Kimes has done in the sports media space over the last 12 months.

Could Mina Kimes win Emmy for Outstanding Personality, Studio Analyst?

Verizon Press Conference at Verizon LIVE at Super Bowl LVIII

Without a doubt, Mina Kimes could, but then again, so could all the other nominees.

Each brings their own unique attributes to the TV screen as Barkley does with the NBA and Ryan Clark on ESPN with the NFL. Nate Burleson has done an outstanding job with CBS and Herbstreit with his NFL and college work.

Of course, fans all have their pick of who they want to take home the Emmy with each nominee having a good amount of support from their fans.

Will it be Mina Kimes or someone else? We wait with anticipation.