“Its about to get MUCH worse” - NFL fans react as 49ers cut Jake Moody and bring in ex-Jets veteran as replacement

The Jake Moody era is over.On Tuesday, the San Francisco 49ers reported to have cut the third-year kicker after he went 1/3 in field goal attempts during Sunday's 17-13 win at the Seattle Seahawks. In his place, Eddy Pineiro is coming in:Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafoloLINKAfter waiving Jake Moody, the #49ers are bringing in veteran K Eddy Piñeiro for a workout, sources say. Piñeiro, who kicked for Niners special teams coordinator Brant Boyer with the #Jets in ’21, made 89 percent of his field-goal attempts the last three years with the #Panthers.There was a mixed reaction from fans:ℜ𝔢𝔭𝔩𝔶𝔇𝔢𝔪𝔬𝔫 💬😈 @JoaquinMQ7LINK@MikeGarafolo Piñeiro’s a solid pickup for the 49ers’ kicking woes!&quot;Browns should’ve signed him and cut Andre,&quot; one insisted.&quot;Niners should bring in (John) Parker Romo,&quot; another suggested.&quot;Bad pick… should’ve gotten Hopkins or Zane Gonzalez,&quot; another rued.The move marks a reversal of direction regarding Moody, whom head coach Kyle Shanahan had defended during Monday's presser:&quot;That's everyone there. That one wasn't Jake. That's just the whole operation, but, yeah, we got to do better.&quot;Pineiro was last seen kicking for the Carolina Panthers, where he served as their kicker for the past three seasons. In 2024, he made 22 field goals and 33 extra point - setting a career-high accuracy rating of 94.3 % in the latter in the process.He has prior experience with 49ers special teams coordinator Brany Boyer, the two having worked together at the New York Jets in 2021. He is the second Boyer-era ex-Jet on the roster after punter Thomas Morestead, who was Pineiro's teammate for a portion of 2021 and rejoined that team in 2024.A recap of Jake Moody's much-maligned 49ers stint before releaseAfter the 2022 season, multiple-time NFC Championship-winning veteran Robbie Gould chose not to re-sign with the 49ers after six years. The franchise thus needed a new kicker, and they saw Jake Moody as someone whom they could mold into a contributor.They did not lack good reason to do so - he had been phenomenal at Michigan, receiving the Lou Groza Award and being named an All-American twice. So he was drafted 99th overall in 2023, just the second kicker since 2016 to be selected within the Top 100.He had a good start, going perfect in his first five games. However, he unraveled in a loss at the Cleveland Browns with two FG misses, one of them as time expired. And he missed another attempt the following week in another loss, this time at the Minnesota Vikings.Moody rebounded after that, not missing a scoring kick again until the final week and being named to the All-Rookie Team. He had a missed field goal in each of the 49ers' playoff wins, but also made the winner in both of them.At Super Bowl LVIII, he set the game record for longest field goal on the first drive, but Harrison Butker broke it the following quarter. Later that night, he had an extra point blocked, which would eventually prove fatal - the game went to overtime, where the Kansas City Chiefs won via a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman.It all fell apart in 2024. After just one missed field goal in the first five games, Moody missed the next three games with a sprained ankle. That injury proved costly - he missed half of his six field goal attempts in his return at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and finished the season with a 70.6% FG completion rate.