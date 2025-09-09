  • home icon
  "Its about to get MUCH worse" - NFL fans react as 49ers cut Jake Moody and bring in ex-Jets veteran as replacement

“Its about to get MUCH worse” - NFL fans react as 49ers cut Jake Moody and bring in ex-Jets veteran as replacement

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 09, 2025 23:42 GMT
Jake Moody is gone from the 49ers - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Jake Moody is gone from the 49ers - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

The Jake Moody era is over.

On Tuesday, the San Francisco 49ers reported to have cut the third-year kicker after he went 1/3 in field goal attempts during Sunday's 17-13 win at the Seattle Seahawks. In his place, Eddy Pineiro is coming in:

There was a mixed reaction from fans:

"Browns should’ve signed him and cut Andre," one insisted.
"Niners should bring in (John) Parker Romo," another suggested.
"Bad pick… should’ve gotten Hopkins or Zane Gonzalez," another rued.

The move marks a reversal of direction regarding Moody, whom head coach Kyle Shanahan had defended during Monday's presser:

"That's everyone there. That one wasn't Jake. That's just the whole operation, but, yeah, we got to do better."
Pineiro was last seen kicking for the Carolina Panthers, where he served as their kicker for the past three seasons. In 2024, he made 22 field goals and 33 extra point - setting a career-high accuracy rating of 94.3 % in the latter in the process.

He has prior experience with 49ers special teams coordinator Brany Boyer, the two having worked together at the New York Jets in 2021. He is the second Boyer-era ex-Jet on the roster after punter Thomas Morestead, who was Pineiro's teammate for a portion of 2021 and rejoined that team in 2024.

A recap of Jake Moody's much-maligned 49ers stint before release

After the 2022 season, multiple-time NFC Championship-winning veteran Robbie Gould chose not to re-sign with the 49ers after six years. The franchise thus needed a new kicker, and they saw Jake Moody as someone whom they could mold into a contributor.

They did not lack good reason to do so - he had been phenomenal at Michigan, receiving the Lou Groza Award and being named an All-American twice. So he was drafted 99th overall in 2023, just the second kicker since 2016 to be selected within the Top 100.

He had a good start, going perfect in his first five games. However, he unraveled in a loss at the Cleveland Browns with two FG misses, one of them as time expired. And he missed another attempt the following week in another loss, this time at the Minnesota Vikings.

Moody rebounded after that, not missing a scoring kick again until the final week and being named to the All-Rookie Team. He had a missed field goal in each of the 49ers' playoff wins, but also made the winner in both of them.

At Super Bowl LVIII, he set the game record for longest field goal on the first drive, but Harrison Butker broke it the following quarter. Later that night, he had an extra point blocked, which would eventually prove fatal - the game went to overtime, where the Kansas City Chiefs won via a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman.

It all fell apart in 2024. After just one missed field goal in the first five games, Moody missed the next three games with a sprained ankle. That injury proved costly - he missed half of his six field goal attempts in his return at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and finished the season with a 70.6% FG completion rate.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

