"Best defensive player of all time" - NFL fans react to Ram's monster new contract for Aaron Donald

On June 6th the Los Angeles Rams locked up star defensive tackle Aaron Donald to a contract extension.

Donald is set to receive a $40 million raise from the Rams and will see $95 million in totality on his contract that runs through the 2024 season. Over the next two seasons, Donald will be guaranteed $65 million. His new deal is essentially a 3-year $95 million contract extension.

NFL fans took to social media to share their reactions to the big news with a typical variety of emotions regarding the contract.

FanDuel @FanDuel @RapSheet Aaron Donald going to collect that paycheck

𝐣𝐮𝐢𝐜𝐞 @LArams4L @RapSheet Greatest player to touch a football field

☘️ @JaysGotNext @RapSheet Daily reminder that cap space is fake

Emelidesande @Amanda050401 @RapSheet They gave Allen Robinson and AD all that money but are still low balling Odell ?! Wouldn't have made to the superbowl without him

Andy XRP @Andy_XRP @RapSheet Imagine what the rams will look like in the next 5-10 years

Manny @Nin3rswarri3rs @RapSheet How do they have this much money?????

Aaron Donald has earned every penny of his new contract

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

During the offseason, the defensive tackle was thinking about possibly stepping away from the game and retiring. He spoke on the I Am Athlete podcast on the subject.

Here's what he said:

“For me, it’s about winning. I don’t want to play football if I can’t win anyway, so I feel like if I got a real opportunity to win another Super Bowl, then it makes sense to play."

He continued:

"But again, it’s still a business, and we got to handle the business side of things, and if that wasn’t to get handled then, you know, [it’s an] it-is-what-it-is type of situation.”

Luckily for Rams fans, they won't have to wonder whether or not the star will be retiring anymore.

In his career, the tackle has recorded a total of 98 sacks, 150 tackles for loss, 441 tackles, 23 forced fumbles, 6 fumble receoveries and 16 pass deflections. He's earned three Defensive Player of The Year Awards, eight Pro Bowls, seven All-Pro First Teams, and won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in his rookie season.

With this in mind, he is worth every penny and is now set to be the defensive leader and a potent force on the Rams defense for many years to come.

Los Angeles will enter the 2022 season with every intention of retaining the Super Bowl championship and with their defensive rock back on board, it will take a very good team to stop them.

