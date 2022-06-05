"I would absolutely love nothing more" - Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp urges Odell Beckham Jr. to re-sign with the Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is urging Odell Beckham Jr. to re-sign with the Rams. Beckham became a free agent following the 2021 season after helping the Rams offense win the Super Bowl.

While the Rams have signed wide receiver Allen Robinson in free agency and have traded Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans, Beckham Jr. remains a free agent and there's optimism in the receiver group that he will re-join them.

Cooper Kupp spoke with Cameron DaSilva of USA Today about wanting Beckham Jr. back next season.

Here's what he said:

“What he was able to do coming into this offense, learning it and then being able to go out and execute the way he did was absolutely incredible."

He continued:

"But just as a person, as a teammate, how he was in our building, I would absolutely love nothing more than to just be able to have him come back and be a part of what we’re building here. I talk to him daily, being able to keep up with him. Would love to have him back."

Kupp added:

"There’s a lot of stuff that has to be worked through because of how terrible the unfortunate situation was. Where he was gonna have an unbelievable game that Super Bowl, the way things were trending and the way the Bengals were playing us, the game plan we had in for him to be able to go off that game, it just kills me the whole way that thing worked out."

He concluded by saying:

"But would absolutely love to have him back and I know our receiver room, I know the guys across the board would love to have him back in our building.”

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Myles Garrett wants OBJ back with the Browns, and Cooper Kupp wants OBJ back with the Rams. wp.me/pbBqYq-ci6e Myles Garrett wants OBJ back with the Browns, and Cooper Kupp wants OBJ back with the Rams. wp.me/pbBqYq-ci6e

Beckham Jr. made an impact when Los Angeles picked him up midway through the season. He registered seven total touchdowns, and 593 receiving yards in 12 games.

Beckham Jr. and the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver room

Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions

In the off-season, Los Angeles signed former Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson to a three-year $46.5 million deal.

Their receivers now feature Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell. If los Angeles were to add Beckham Jr. to this already stacked receiver room, they would have some real weapons to turn to on offense.

The receiver remains a free agent and it's anyone's guess as to where he will sign. A reunion doesn't seem unlikely as he knows Los Angeles has a shot at the Super Bowl and since he may have to settle for a discount coming off a torn ACL.

David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc @ProFootballDoc Worry for left knee ACL retear on @obj . Hope I am wrong but left foot sticks in turf and knee shifts non contact. Worry for left knee ACL retear on @obj. Hope I am wrong but left foot sticks in turf and knee shifts non contact.🙏 https://t.co/qyEYeavY7M

