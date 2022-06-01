Rams' Aaron Donald reveals how Tom Brady's hunger to win more Super Bowls could see him stick around longer in the NFL

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald became a Super Bowl champion last season when the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI.

While becoming a Super Bowl champion is every childhood's dream, Donald is fueled up by winning more after winning his first. He recently spoke about it on the I Am Athlete podcast, while drawing references to Tom Brady.

Aaron Donald said:

“There’s no other feeling like it, so when I talk about me saying I’ll be done in eight years but then experiencing something like that, it’s like I want to do everything I can to like experience that again like now I see why Tom Brady can play this game so long because this guy won seven of these.”

On the day of the Super Bowl, analyst Rodney Harrison reported that if victorious, Donald could possibly retire. It seems like winning a Super Bowl may have changed the Rams star's mind and made him hungrier for another.

Aaron Donald could retire this off-season and never play a down again

Aaron Donald also said on the I Am Athlete Podcast that he wants an opportunity to win another Super Bowl. But he added that he needed to handle the business side of the game first.

“For me, it’s about winning. I don’t want to play football if I can’t win anyway, so I feel like if I got a real opportunity to win another Super Bowl, then it makes sense to play. But again, it’s still a business, and we got to handle the business side of things, and if that wasn’t to get handled then, you know, [it’s an] it-is-what-it-is type of situation.”

Donald added that he would be fine no matter what decision he ultimately makes:

“I’ll be fine regardless, but me talking about retirement, that was happening way before we won a Super Bowl. I’ve been saying that since I got into the league I was going to play eight years and be done. That’s just what I’ve been saying.”

Donald has been busy this off-season, singing with Donda Sports. The defensive tackle also said he's going to reach out to big stars such as Shaquille O'Neal to get advice on how to shine in Hollywood post retirement.

If Aaron Donald decides to retire, he'll go down as one of the greatest defensive players of all time. Alternately, if he decides to return to LA, the Rams will have another shot at competing for a Super Bowl.

