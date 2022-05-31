Aaron Donald reveals ambitious plans of making it big in Hollywood following NFL retirement

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald is one of the best defensive players of all-time. Winning a Super Bowl this past season completed his legacy, nicely topping off all the accolades he's achieved over the years.

Prior to the Super Bowl victory, Donald was reportedly mulling retirement, and still is. The question of what he will do in that eventuality may have been answered by the superstar himself.

NFL Stats @NFL_Stats Aaron Donald’s career stats…



• 127 games

• 441 tackles, 150 TFL

• 226 QB hits, 98 sacks

• 23 FF, 6 FR

• 16 PD, 1 safety

• 8x pro bowler, 7x 1st team all-pro

• 3x DPOY

Among other things, it appears that Donald has his eyes set on making it big in Hollywood post-retirement.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport @brgridiron Rodney Harrison said Aaron Donald could retire if Rams win the Super Bowl Rodney Harrison said Aaron Donald could retire if Rams win the Super Bowl 👀 @brgridiron https://t.co/cxSUEV51M4

Aaron Donald spoke about the matter on the I Am Athlete podcast.

Here's what he said:

“The only thing I’m chasing is if I play is to get a ring. Thats it. That’s all I’m playing for. Then I got certain things that I want to be involved with. I got a little acting career I want to do after football."

He continued:

"I got different business adventures I want to be a part of but at the end of the day I’m the type of guy I need to learn everything so once I got the time to absorb it and actually keep continuing to learn the business side, I got different things I want to be a part of too.”

Aaron Donald recently signed with Kanye West and Antonio Brown's Donda Sports

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

It looks like Donald is already adjusting to becoming a star in Hollywood. The defensive tackle recently signed with Donda Sports, Kanye West and Antonio Brown's sporting brand and company. He was pleased and excited to sign with the company.

Here's what he said:

"It was an opportunity that came to us, me and [my wife], and it made sense. Hearing the whole spectrum of what they were going to be bringing, the whole family atmosphere that they got in Donda Sports...For me, it was a no-brainer."

He went on:

"I think it's a hell of an opportunity to open up a lot of different doors and a lot of different things outside of football that I wanna be involved in, that I wanna do, that my wife wanna do."

He concluded by saying:

"So to be a part of that, and be one of the best first athletes to be a part of that, it's pretty dope. We're excited about it, and we're gonna see where this thing goes."

He also mentioned that he wants advice from Shaquille O'Neal post-retirement.

Before all this, however, is his immediate future with the Los Angeles Rams. They are unlikely to want their star defensive player to retire and will do everything in their power to prevent it for as long as possible. If this means a huge contract, then it would be a shock if the Rams didn't produce one.

One thing is certain though, whenever he does retire, the future looks bright for Aaron Donald.

