"His tattoos are deeper than his playoff runs" - Aaron Rodgers' new tattoo leaves NFL fans confused 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be playing his 18th season in the NFL after signing a monstrous contract extension with the franchise. The reigning MVP will do so with a tattoo on his arm, which is a first for the quarterback.

Rodgers revealed the mysterious tattoo via social media on Wednesday. Designed by renowned artist Balazs Bercseny, the astrological design featured lions, an eye, and a variety of symbols.

In the caption, the quarterback thanked the artist for "his mastery and friendship":

"First tattoo. From the GOAT himself, Balazs Bercseny. Grateful for his mastery and friendship."

The quarterback then mentioned that there's a 'deep and meaningful' story behind each element of his tattoo:

"There’s a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece, and I’ll share a little more about that one day. For now, just thankful for Balazs Bercseny and his patience and artistry."

Fans had some hilarious reactions to the 38-year-old revealing his first ink. One fan took a shot at the quarterback's repeated failure to lead the Packers deep into the playoffs. He wrote:

"His tattoos are deeper than his playoff runs, which isn’t saying much. I look forward to Aaron’s next career selling turquoise and healing crystals at a roadside stand in Sedona."

John Smith @GOP_U @NFL_DovKleiman His tattoos are deeper than his playoff runs, which isn’t saying much. I look forward to Aaron’s next career selling turquoise and healing crystals at a roadside stand in Sedona. @NFL_DovKleiman His tattoos are deeper than his playoff runs, which isn’t saying much. I look forward to Aaron’s next career selling turquoise and healing crystals at a roadside stand in Sedona.

Another fan had a hilarious take involving NBA star Kyrie Irving:

Meanwhile, one fan seemingly connected various events, hoping this might finally be the season the Packers win the Super Bowl. The team last lifted the Lombardi Trophy in 2011, with Rodgers winning the Super Bowl MVP.

Big B @bigpackers4x So Aaron Rodgers got his beautiful long hair, got a dope new tattoo, his girlfriend is a witch, and is going to have a Top 10 defense, and you expect me not to have my hopes up for a Super Bowl. So Aaron Rodgers got his beautiful long hair, got a dope new tattoo, his girlfriend is a witch, and is going to have a Top 10 defense, and you expect me not to have my hopes up for a Super Bowl.

Fans also had fun speculating about the meaning behind the quarterback's deep tattoo.

ya girl @goldengateblond so Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo and by the looks of things it's a collage of every facebook group your unhinged friends from high school belong to so Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo and by the looks of things it's a collage of every facebook group your unhinged friends from high school belong to https://t.co/rIEGt4bpnk

One fan suggested that the meaning behind the two lions in his tattoo was that the Packers would do a double against the Detroit Lions in the upcoming season. "The rest means that Aaron is a nut bar," the fan added.

Mike Payton @POD_Payton I spent a lot of time looking this up and I know what Aaron Rodgers tattoo means. Here’s a full break down:



The 2 Lions means the Lions will beat the Packers in both games.



The rest means that Aaron is a nut bar I spent a lot of time looking this up and I know what Aaron Rodgers tattoo means. Here’s a full break down: The 2 Lions means the Lions will beat the Packers in both games.The rest means that Aaron is a nut bar https://t.co/aHGQ9pqk2h

Kevin Boilard @KevinBoilard Aaron Rodgers explaining what he wanted to his tattoo artist Aaron Rodgers explaining what he wanted to his tattoo artist https://t.co/fHl86BsjnL

Damon Amendolara @DAonCBS Aaron Rodgers wants you to know, you can find a map to the Declaration of Independence in his tattoo. Aaron Rodgers wants you to know, you can find a map to the Declaration of Independence in his tattoo. https://t.co/voEcJbgR7H

Aaron Rodgers to end career with the Packers?

In March, the four-time MVP signed a new three-year deal to stay in Green Bay through the 2024 season. The deal is reportedly worth $150 million.

If he decides to hang up his boots post the expiration of the contract, the quarterback will retire at the age of 41, having played 20 seasons.

The 10-time Pro Bowler would surely like to add another Super Bowler ring to his cabinet before calling it quits.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far