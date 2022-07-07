"Shailene Woodley can be her true self" - American media personality claims Aaron Rodgers' ex is living her best life

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are no longer a couple. The Big Little Lies star shared her feelings this summer despite the breakup from the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. After the pair dated and quickly announced their engagement, reports surfaced within the last year that the two went their separate ways. Perez Hilton’s Twitter account discussed Woodley’s current state of mind and indicated that she “can be her true self” now that she is no longer attached to Rodgers.

Woodley took to social media to share her thoughts and feelings and gave the month of June a shout out for the good vibes:

“[Y]ou gave me oxygen in the form of friends, babies, trees, magic, DANCING, animals, salt, sun, deep conversations, six packs from laughing, availability in the form of tears, PLAY, sunrises, hallway tag, goofiness, spontaneity, pita bread (so much pita!), hellos and goodbyes.”

Shailene Woodley is best known for her roles on Big Little Lies, Snowden, Divergent and The Fault in Our Stars. She also had a six-episode arc in the popular early 2000s series, The O.C. As for the public pairing of Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley that lasted for two years, it appears both parties did what’s best for each individual.

Aaron Rodgers gears up for his 18th NFL season

Aaron Rodgers is fast approaching two decades of playing in the NFL. He sat out for a few seasons in the early part of his career as a backup to Hall of Famer Brett Favre. Rodgers, in his own right has strung together one of the more prolific NFL careers.

Despite only one Super Bowl win, Rodgers continues to seek another title on the heels of his second straight NFL MVP campaign. His road back to the Super Bowl this upcoming season will be more difficult without his star wide receiver Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Rodgers will have the services of running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. Along with a new receiving corps led by returning receiver Allen Lazard, newcomers Sammy Watkins, and rookie Christian Watson. Packers mainstay and close friend of Rodgers, Randall Cobb, will also round out the receivers room.

Ahead of his 18th season, Aaron Rodgers is hoping to add more hardware to his already filled trophy shelf.

