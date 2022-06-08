"Overrated diva" - NFL fans react as Aaron Rodgers provides clarity on Packers future

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' uncertain future has been a source of constant speculation over the past year.

The future first-ballot Hall of Famer wanted to leave the franchise last offseason but eventually decided to return for another year after the team refused to facilitate any move for their franchise cornerstone.

The 2021 season saw Rodgers play at an elite level and claim his fourth NFL MVP award, his second on the trot. But the Packers failed at the first hurdle in the playoffs, losing a close game to the San Francisco 49ers.

The quarterback then signed a contract extension in March, which made him the highest-paid player in the league. But rumors continued to swirl about whether the quarterback would see out his contract.

However, Rodgers shut down that conversation yesterday by claiming he would retire with the Packers and will only leave if the team trades him.

NFL fans took to social media upon hearing the news to share their opinions on the Green Bay quarterback. It appears that his knack of constantly feeding speculation around his future has left fans unimpressed.

Green Bay Packers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers 2022 season

Rodgers' contract structure ensures that if the quarterback retires at any point over the next three seasons, it won't heavily affect the team's cap space. The legendary signal-caller can leave on his terms whenever he desires.

Last year, the Packers fell in the divisional round at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Their offense seemed stuck in the Labeau Field snow and a last gasp field goal ended their Super Bowl dreams.

Since then, they have traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and let both Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown leave the franchise. They brought in Sammy Watkins and drafted Christian Watson to fill the void at receiver, so it is truly a new-look offense for Green Bay.

The question remains as to whether their new wide receivers will be able to provide the fire power the Packers will need down the stretch of the campaign, or if they will stutter and fail when it counts. Anything is possible with the consecutive league MVP throwing the ball.

For now, their superstar quarterback is gearing up, hoping to add a second Lombardi trophy to his list of accolades and perhaps win the NFL MVP award for the third season in a row.

It will be fascinating to see how they get on when the 2022 season kicks off later this year.

