Over the last few hours, news has broken that Pat McAfee has paid Aaron Rodgers for his contributions to The Pat McAfee Show. After starting his company from the ground up, McAfee now has a superb show that seems to be getting bigger each day.

Part of that was for 'Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays' as the former Green Bay Packers quarterback would come on the show and talk life and football. For some, those interviews helped boost McAfee's audience and are a big reason for his growth.

Fans react to Pat McAfee paying Aaron Rodgers

For some, what McAfee did was what all people would do for their friends, as he played a significant role in getting McAfee's show to where it is now.

But others are less than impressed, with one fan calling it embarrassing.

"Nah that’s embarrassing man, he kisses up to him AND pays him for it LMAO."

Other fans gave their thoughts on McAfee paying Rodgers as a thanks for helping him build his company.

So, it appears that despite McAfee paying Rodgers for helping him grow his business, people still have a problem with it. Both are friends, and McAfee felt the need to thank Rodgers for doing his part in growing the company by being a consistent guest on the show over the years.

Pat McAfee continues to grow his show and brand

McAfee at the WWE Royal Rumble

What Pat McAfee has done with his company is nothing short of remarkable. Building it from the ground up, McAfee retired from the NFL to pursue this venture.

Well, it has worked out for him. While it was a tough start for the former punter, he slowly worked his way up the food chain with the help of his friends and several guests, including Darius Butler, Chuck Pagano, and, of course, Aaron Rodgers.

Now, the Pat McAfee Show airs on ESPN, reaching even more people.

What he has done and made for himself is incredible, and his rise shows no signs of slowing down.