Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson has started his job with the franchise. The offseason program kicked off mid-April, and Johnson, a first-time coach, is tasked with installing the same potent offense as he had with the Detroit Lions.

Developing Caleb Williams into a franchise quarterback is the most important part of his hire, fixing decades of ineffectiveness from Chicago, as it relates to the game's most important position. However, that doesn't mean Johnson doesn't have time to immerse himself in the city's community.

As the MLB started its 2025 season, Johnson was tasked with throwing the first pitch of a Chicago Cubs game. To the surprise of many, the coach threw a great pitch, unlike many celebrities who are invited and fail.

NFL fans were impressed to see Ben Johnson's pitch — some even called for Johnson to join the Cubs' rotation:

"Put that man in the bullpen, that was a masterpiece", praised one fan.

"Am I crazy or did that pitch have some movement?" was another analysis by a fan.

"Apparently, Ben Johnson has a wipe out splitter. Our 8th inning issues are solved", a Chicago Cubs fan said.

What will Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears do in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The franchise will likely continue investing in the offense, aiding Caleb Williams' development in his second season. Plenty of moves were made during free agency, especially on the interior, but chances are that the Bears aren't done.

Apart from the additions (Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, Jonah Jackson) in the middle of the line, former first-round pick Darnell Wright solidified the right tackle position. There's still room to improve Williams' blind side, with left tackle Braxton Jones being uninspiring.

Bears reporter Ben Devine said that the franchise is likely to pick an offensive lineman in the first round of the 2025 draft.

The Bears have the 10th overall pick. If running back Ashton Jeanty is still available, he's also a possibility, especially as Johnson also used a first-round pick on a running back when he was a member of the Detroit Lions.

