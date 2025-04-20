  • home icon
  NFL fans react to Bears HC Ben Johnson throwing first pitch at Wrigley Field - "That was a masterpiece"

NFL fans react to Bears HC Ben Johnson throwing first pitch at Wrigley Field - “That was a masterpiece”

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Apr 20, 2025 03:36 GMT
Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago Cubs - Source: Getty
Ben Johnson threw the first pitch for the Chicago Cubs - Source: Getty

Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson has started his job with the franchise. The offseason program kicked off mid-April, and Johnson, a first-time coach, is tasked with installing the same potent offense as he had with the Detroit Lions.

Developing Caleb Williams into a franchise quarterback is the most important part of his hire, fixing decades of ineffectiveness from Chicago, as it relates to the game's most important position. However, that doesn't mean Johnson doesn't have time to immerse himself in the city's community.

As the MLB started its 2025 season, Johnson was tasked with throwing the first pitch of a Chicago Cubs game. To the surprise of many, the coach threw a great pitch, unlike many celebrities who are invited and fail.

NFL fans were impressed to see Ben Johnson's pitch — some even called for Johnson to join the Cubs' rotation:

"Put that man in the bullpen, that was a masterpiece", praised one fan.
"Am I crazy or did that pitch have some movement?" was another analysis by a fan.
"Apparently, Ben Johnson has a wipe out splitter. Our 8th inning issues are solved", a Chicago Cubs fan said.

What will Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears do in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The franchise will likely continue investing in the offense, aiding Caleb Williams' development in his second season. Plenty of moves were made during free agency, especially on the interior, but chances are that the Bears aren't done.

Apart from the additions (Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, Jonah Jackson) in the middle of the line, former first-round pick Darnell Wright solidified the right tackle position. There's still room to improve Williams' blind side, with left tackle Braxton Jones being uninspiring.

Bears reporter Ben Devine said that the franchise is likely to pick an offensive lineman in the first round of the 2025 draft.

The Bears have the 10th overall pick. If running back Ashton Jeanty is still available, he's also a possibility, especially as Johnson also used a first-round pick on a running back when he was a member of the Detroit Lions.

Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Edited by Bhargav
