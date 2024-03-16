The Bears have traded Justin Fields to the Steelers for a conditional sixth-round pick in 2025, that can rise to the fourth based on playing time. If he plays 51 percent of the snaps this season, then the above condition will apply, which is a tough task given Russell Wilson will be the favorite to start. For a young player, who has starting NFL experience and was much better than many other quarterbacks in the league, one could think of it as very low compensation.

Fans certainly thought the same as their idea was that by trading Justin Fields, they would get some premium draft picks to strengthen their position in this year's draft. As the Chicago Bears already have the first pick, courtesy of the Carolina Panthers, they can draft someone like Caleb Williams and then they could have used multiple picks to build a great young roster around him.

But that is not how it will happen. The Bears gained nothing in this year's draft and anything next year will also be in the lower rounds. Supporters were of the opinion that this was a robbery and were not afraid to say so on X, formerly known as Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions.

Why did the Bears allow Justin Fields to leave for such a low compensation?

While the general thought around the league has been that the Bears let Justin Fields leave for paltry compensation, general manager Ryan Poles might be thinking differently. He knows that he has the first pick in the draft, via the Carolina Panthers, and can draft the future franchise quarterback and build around him. He also has another pick in the first round, their own, to get a good wide receiver.

Therefore, draft compensation might not have been so important for Chicago. Instead, they might have realized the difficult job Justin Fields did for them in the past few years with changing coaches and systems and given him his wish on his first choice.

Steelers get instant Kenny Pickett replacement and bolster QB room

The Steelers are the undisputed winners here. They traded Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles and immediately got his replacement. Justin Fields will also have the luxury to sit behind Russell Wilson and learn from a Super Bowl-winning quarterback. Both the players like using their feet and have a similar style of play, so this could be a winning proposition for both the team and their new recruit.