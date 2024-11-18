The NFL is giving fans an incredible gift on Christmas Day. On Sunday, the league announced that 32-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and Houston native Beyonce will perform in a special halftime show when the Baltimore Ravens battle the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

The Christmas Day duel between the two AFC teams, which will be broadcast live on Netflix, was already a marquee matchup. However, the addition of the pop icon has elevated its significance.

As exciting as the prospect is, some fans on social expressed doubts about whether the streaming platform will provide a seamless broadcast. Netflix's most recent live sporting event — boxing icon Mike Tyson's bout against internet sensation-turned-professional-boxer Jake Paul — ran into several issues.

Viewers complained about the stream constantly dropping off or lagging and the subpar video quality. Fans believe the same would happen during Beyonce's halftime performance:

"the beehive + NFL fans, yet them Netflix servers are gonna be cooked," one fan said on the influx of Beyonce fans to watch the show.

"Netflix servers better step up lol," one fan said.

Some fans argued that the Christmas Day game isn't a big enough event and Netflix isn't worthy to have Beyonce as the halftime performer:

"Beyoncé doing a halftime show and it’s not even the Super Bowl?" - Remarked @shutuptav.

"Beyonce boutta eclipse the actual Super Bowl halftime show" - Predicted @marquitolay

"Why is bum-a*s Netflix getting a Beyonce halftime show? She should be performing at the Super Bowl" - Opined @NFLEnthusiast1

Jerry Jones is not concerned about Netflix streaming issues

While fans are worried that they'd experience the same issues during the Ravens and Texans game that cropped up during the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones claimed he was glad the streaming giant has teamed up with the NFL.

During a conversation with reporters ahead of the fight at AT&T Stadium, he said:

“We’re all being introduced to Netflix. We’re so excited in the NFL about Netflix becoming a huge part of our future. This tonight gives us a chance to go to forty, fifty million people and do it from right here.”

The Cowboys owner likely isn't aware of the issues viewers at home encountered when they tried to stream the fight between Tyson and Paul on Netflix. The platform has until Christmas Day to fix the problems or face the collective wrath of the legion of NFL and Beyonce fans.

