"Bills fans are actually defending this man? Disgusting fan base" , "Sucks that his career had to end but he made the wrong decisions" - NFL fans react to Bills cutting Matt Araiza following gangrape accusation

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza began the preseason wowing NFL audiences with his kicking prowess. He boomed an incredible 82-yard punt against the Indianapolis Colts. He was nicknamed the "Punt God" coming into the draft and was named the Bills starter for the season. He finished the preseason without a job.

Reader discretion is advised

Araiza was accused in a lawsuit of gang raping a 17 year old girl along with two others. The incident occurred while he was still at San Diego State last year. Araiza said that the facts of the case (which were told to the police the following day) are inaccurate, but did admit to sleeping with the underage girl at the party. The punter has now been released by the Bills.

NFL fans have reacted to this news, with many being incredibly disappointed in both the team and the former player. Here are some of the top reactions:

pantherman2020 @pantherman2020 @BuffaloBills Bills fans are actually defending this man?? Disgusting fan base. @BuffaloBills Bills fans are actually defending this man?? Disgusting fan base.

. @AllenBetta @BuffaloBills Sucks that his career had to end like that but he made the wrong decisions @BuffaloBills Sucks that his career had to end like that but he made the wrong decisions

Tina @girlinseattle @AllenBetta @BuffaloBills The only part that sucks is what that poor girl had to endure. @AllenBetta @BuffaloBills The only part that sucks is what that poor girl had to endure.

Kenny B @Kennyb217 @j_rinac @AllenBetta @BuffaloBills At minimum the dude admitted on phone to having sex with a drunk 17 year old. Either way he's a piece of crap @j_rinac @AllenBetta @BuffaloBills At minimum the dude admitted on phone to having sex with a drunk 17 year old. Either way he's a piece of crap

Buckeye Football @BuckeyeFootbalI @tgal1126 @AllenBetta @BuffaloBills We know he admitted to sex with a minor. So…that’s enough right there without all the gang rape. In any case, Bills have every right to release him. If you would like to employ him as your daughters babysitter or something, you have that right. @tgal1126 @AllenBetta @BuffaloBills We know he admitted to sex with a minor. So…that’s enough right there without all the gang rape. In any case, Bills have every right to release him. If you would like to employ him as your daughters babysitter or something, you have that right.

J Cle @_JCle_ @BuffaloBills Weird, why didn’t you drop him a month ago when you knew of the allegations? Instead you cut his competition @BuffaloBills Weird, why didn’t you drop him a month ago when you knew of the allegations? Instead you cut his competition

Before ever playing in an official NFL game, Araiza was cut by the Bills and his future is in doubt.

Will former Bills punter Matt Araiza ever play in the NFL?

Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills

Araiza has had a lawsuit filed against him and his two former teammates. This has already put him behind the eight ball in terms of returning to the NFL. He had a bright future, but even an allegation can derail that, and a formal lawsuit is more than just an allegation.

The facts of the lawsuit state that the yet unnamed woman met Araiza at a party when she was 17 and he was 21. It was stated that she was clearly intoxicated and that the punter handed her another drink and took her to a bedroom. The other two men were already in the bedroom. She was reportedly raped for an hour and a half and emerged bloody and crying when the party was shut down.

The incident was reported to the police the next day and the punter confirmed to them that he did sleep with the woman. All of this bodes ill for Araiza's NFL prospects. He will get his day in court, but it certainly doesn't look promising.

Regardless of whether is legally labeled a criminal, NFL teams know what he was accused of. Naturally, this kind of thing often leads players to losing their opportunity. One could argue that Deshaun Watson is proof of the opposite, but he's a quarterback, not a punter.

We will see what happens in Matt Araiza's future as time passes.

Edited by John Maxwell