NFL fans react to Bills’ Dion Dawkins arriving shirtless for Week 10 game vs Broncos: “This is the peak male fitness”

Dion Dawkins had the internet breaking as he arrived shirtless for the Bills' game against the Broncos on Monday Night Football for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season. Those who have never been far up north in Buffalo during November will probably never understand the courage it takes to not wear a shirt. Forget having layers on, he did not have a single layer on his skin.

The offensive tackle immediately set social media alight because of his appearance. Most responders were in awe of Dion Dawkins.

Dion Dawkins celebrated for shirtless appearance on social media

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post their reactions. Here are some of the best posts.

Broncos defense not intimidated by Bills in the first half

Dion Dawkins might have come in shirtless but the Broncos were not intimated by him or the Bills offense. Right on the first play of the game, James Cook coughed up a fumble and gave the ball to the Broncos. After that, the Broncos again had a turnover when a pass intended for Gabe Davis slipped through his fingers and was picked off in the secondary.

After Denver scored a touchdown, they were 9-0 up at one point on the back of these turnovers. Josh Allen led a strong drive, helped by the running game of his backs, and cut the arrears down to 9-8 after a touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid and a two-point conversion.

But as has been the case often, turnovers came back to haunt Buffalo again. After the Broncos scored a field goal during the two-minute warning, the Bills had a chance to score a touchdown and get the lead going into halftime. Instead, Josh Allen threw an interception that gave their opponents field position to score another touchdown to go ahead 15-8.

Dion Dawkins has rarely been at fault for this performance with his quarterback, running back and wide receiver all responsible for interceptions. But the Denver defense has shown that they refuse to be intimated by whoever they are facing. After beating the Kansas City Chiefs in their previous game, it had become clear that this was hardly the unit that shipped 70 points against the Miami Dolphins. And they kept their newly found belief going against another AFC favorite.

For the Buffalo Bills, the worry will be that such mistakes in the playoffs, if they make it, will mean another early elimination in the postseason for a team that has Super Bowl ambitions.