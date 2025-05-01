Elijah Moore has finally found a team after one and a lahf months of searching. On Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills were announced to have signed the veteran wideout to a one-year, $5-million deal - just two days after he visited the team, causing the Cleveland Browns to apply a tender on him:

There was much negativity around the move:

But not all was bad, as can be seen below:

"Fantastic signing. Hopefully they can unlock his full potential," one prayed.

"Well done BBB and McD," another praised.

Moore, who was a secound-round pick for the New York Jets in 2021, has had 1,624 yards and nine touchdowns on 139 catches throughout his career.

Bills' Elijah Moore signing comes after GM Brandon Beane defends draft strategy

In Orchard Park, Elijah Moore will join a cast that includes holdovers Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Curtis Samuel. He is the third free-agent WR signing for a team that had already added Josh Palmer and Laviska Shenault last month but attracted criticism for not drafting another deep threat in the Draft until Round 7 with Maryland's Kaden Prather.

And speaking on Monday on WGR Sports Radio 550, general manager Brandon Beane said in defense of it:

“We just scored 30 points in a row for eight straight games... You just saw us lead the league in points when you add all the postseason. No one scored more points than the Buffalo Bills, including the Super Bowl champions. You just saw us do it without Stefon Diggs. How is this group not better than last year’s?

“Where do we need to get better? Defense, we did that. So I get it, you’ve got to have a show... but b—-ing about wide receiver is one of the dumbest arguments I’ve heard.”

The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia and RJ Kraft, meanwhile, like the fit:

"Moore fits what the Bills usually look for in a one-year deal with a free agent. At 25 years old, Moore is in the prime of his career... He will likely fit in as a versatile receiver who can play both at slot receiver and on the boundary at Z receiver, based on his history with the Jets and Browns."

Moore is expected to have his first sessions as a Bill when OTAs begin on May 27.

