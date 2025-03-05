Brandon Aiyuk shared a cryptic post on his Instagram account amid his trade rumors. The NFL offseason is full of surprises and shocks as teams scout new players, make trades, and prepare for the upcoming draft.

After the 49ers traded Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders, rumors have been swirling that Brandon Aiyuk could be next. Amid all this, on Tuesday, Aiyuk shared a post on his Instagram account from his New York City outing. He shared a few snaps posing on the streets of NYC along with a cryptic caption.

"If yeen worth a hunnit or better than in another city im icy Ian got nun tucked PS,"Aiyuk captioned his post on Instagram.

Brandon Aiyuk's Instagram post was reshared by NFL analyst Dov Kleiman on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Fans reacted to the post; however, they were confused by the wide receiver’s caption.

"It sounds like he is illiterate," a fan said.

"what is blud trying to say?" another fan said.

Several fans sounded off on the caption and struggled to understand what Aiyuk meant to say.

"Literally have zero clue what that means," another fan said.

"All that money and can't afford spell check," one more fan jotted.

Meanwhile, some fans were critical of the 49ers for their trade decision.

"San Fran is a massive s**t hole, who can blame him," a fan wrote.

"49ers downfall is hitting like a train," one more fan added.

49ers general manager opens up about Brandon Aiyuk trade

Although the 49ers have not clearly mentioned trading Brandon Aiyuk, they have also not denied the trade rumors. Last month, 49ers general manager John Lynch addressed the media, where he was asked about the rumors surrounding their wide receiver’s trade. However, he did not explicitly deny the rumors but hinted that the team has been looking forward to adding younger players.

"In the last four years, we're the fourth-highest cash-spending team," Lynch said (via SI). "So at some point, you have to reset a little bit, or at least recalibrate. You can't just keep pressing the pedal. I think there's some good that can come out of that. We need to get younger. I think we're the oldest team in football after trying to make a run last year. I think it's good to constantly get younger.

Reportedly, Brandon Aiyuk could be traded to the New England Patriots for the 2025 season. Last season, the Patriots had offered around a $90 million contract, but the wide receiver turned it down.

This year, however, as his team explores a trade, he could join the Patriots.

