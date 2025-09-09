Major news has come out of Denver this morning regarding a new stadium for the Denver Broncos. After months of speculation, the Broncos, Mayor Mike Johnston, and Gov. Jared Polis have announced Burnham Yard as the preferred location for a new world-class retractable-roof stadium.The cost to build the stadium will be privately funded and is projected to be home to the Broncos in 2031.Following Denver's plan to build and play at a new stadium in 2031, fans had mixed reactions on X.&quot;trash,&quot; one fan simply wrote&quot;Why, what’s wrong with Mile high? Cool stadium,&quot; one fan questioned.&quot;Oh man, I’m going to miss the old open air stadiums. Pretty soon they’ll all be indoor dome stadiums,&quot; a fan responded.Here are more fan reactions:&quot;They don’t deserve it,&quot; a fan responded.&quot;Best owners in the NFL and it's not close,&quot; a fan replied.&quot;PRIVATELY FUNDED LETSS GOOO MAKE THIS THE STANDARD,&quot; one fan proposed.The Broncos continue to make big business moves after the team was purchased by Walmart's Rob Walton in 2022. The Broncos are currently valued at around $6.8 billion (via Forbes).Broncos have played at Mile High Stadium since 1960Los Angeles Chargers v Denver Broncos - Source: GettyAll good things must come to an end. The Broncos played at Mile High Stadium from 1960-2000. They then replaced the field with the current Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, which opened in 2002.With the new stadium coming with a retractable roof, the new Broncos' ownership will look to take full advantage by possibly hosting a Super Bowl or Final Four event in the near future.Denver is expected to play this season plus another five more at their current stadium, before they make the transition to playing at Burnham Yard.What are your thoughts on Denver's new stadium?