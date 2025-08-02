  • home icon
  • NFL fans react as Broncos sign Zach Allen to massive $102,000,000 deal - "Yet Trey Hendrickson and Micah Parsons can’t get paid"

NFL fans react as Broncos sign Zach Allen to massive $102,000,000 deal - "Yet Trey Hendrickson and Micah Parsons can’t get paid"

By Adam Hulse
Modified Aug 02, 2025 15:04 GMT
Zach Allen contract extension with Broncos
Zach Allen recently received a massive contract extension from the Denver Broncos after being named an All-Pro. His new four-year deal is worth $102 million and includes $69.5 million in guaranteed money.

The defensive lineman is one of several players who have been seeking new contracts during the 2025 NFL offseason. Some of the biggest stars in the league, including Micah Parsons and Trey Hendrickson, are still locked into negotiations, despite training camps having already officially opened.

Many NFL fans reacted to the Allen news, while also speculating what it means in relation to the other stars who have yet to receive their desired extensions. The Broncos answered one of their biggest questions ahead of the 2025 NFL season, but other remain unsettled.

Some supported the frustrated players:

"Jerry Jones the dumbest general manager in NFL history," said another.
"Hendrickson and Parsons may just quit the sport, stated another.

Others praised the Broncos for the move:

"Denver is making the right moves," posted another.
"The guy has the best motor in the league and is always getting to the QB, replied another.

Zach Allen performed as one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL last season, so it makes sense why many praised the Broncos for locking him into a long-term deal. Still many other fans criticized teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals for dragging on negotiations with their own superstars.

Trey Hendrickson opened training camp as a no-show and has insisted that he will hold out this season if a resolution isn't reached. Micah Parsons has apparently grown frustrated in recent days after reportedly requesting a trade. With Week 1 less than a month away, it will be interesting to see how this all plays out.

Zach Allen now ranks among highest-paid DLs in NFL

Zach Allen

Zach Allen joined just five other defensive lineman in the entire NFL making more than $100 million in total money when he signed his new deal with the Denver Broncos. He is just the third of this group, along with Milton Williams and Chris Jones, to not be rostered as a traditional edge rusher and often line up on the interior of a defensive formation.

The Broncos led all teams last season in total sacks and Allen was a key factor in their success. In addition to recording 8.5 sacks, which ranked third on the team, his impact along the line contributed to Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper, among others, getting free off of the edge to rush the opposing quarterback.

Adam Hulse

