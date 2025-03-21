After a disappointing 2024 campaign, where they finished 3-14, the Cleveland Browns are undergoing a roster overhaul. One of their top priorities was giving the offensive line, which ranked 23rd in PFF's rankings last season, a massive facelift.

Ad

They added former Washington Commanders tackle Cornelius Lucas to the roster to protect their quarterback's blindside before making another addition on Thursday.

The Browns signed guard Teven Jenkins, who spent the last four seasons with the Chicago Bears, on a one-year deal. The 27-year-old started 38 games in his four seasons with the franchise before being released this offseason.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cleveland already has veteran Joel Bitonio in Jenkins' position suggesting he was likely signed to add depth to the much-maligned offensive line.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans on social media weren't too thrilled about the Browns adding Jenkins with most citing his injury issues as the reason why they did not like the deal:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"When he’s healthy, he’s a quality lineman. But he’s extremely injury prone. He’s missed a lot of games and he’s been taken out of a lot of games early," @SpiralSine6 added.

"Always hurt tho. Missed too many games," @CarlosDominguez said.

"Basically only played 2 years worth of games and was injured the other 2. Great guy and a beast. But dude could sneeze and end up on IR," - @JkChi28 added.

Ad

Teven Jenkins' injury history: Offensive lineman has struggled to remain healthy

When the Bears selected Teven Jenkins in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft, they believed they had a player who could protect their quarterback for at least a decade. However, only four years in, they decided to part ways with the guard.

The primary issue was his injuries. He was limited to only six games in his rookie year, as a back injury forced him to go under the knife, ending his campaign. The following year was his first as a starter and he was relatively healthy, playing in 13 games.

Ad

In 2023, Jenkins started the year on the injured reserve list due to a calf injury and missed another game later in the year due to a concussion.

His final season with the Bears was also marred with injuries, as he struggled with an ankle sprain, suffered a rib injury,and hurt his calf again. Despite the slew of injuries that he sustained, he started 14 games for Chicago.

The Browns will hope that his injury woes are a thing of the past and he can stay healthy and on the field for all 17 games and perhaps more in the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.