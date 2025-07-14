NFL fans react to Caleb Williams’ bold Lombardi Trophy wallpaper on phone lock screen

On Sunday, NFL analyst Dov Kleiman revealed that Chicago Bears star QB Caleb Williams had a unique and motivating phone wallpaper. In a post to the social media platform X, Kleiman revealed that Williams' phone lock screen is a photograph of the Lombardi Trophy, also known as the Super Bowl Championship.

"Powerful: Bears star QB Caleb Williams has put the Lombardi Trophy as the wallpaper on his phone for this upcoming season. Caleb believes Chicago will win the Super Bowl this year. Get ready for a SPECIAL sophomore season 👀." the post said alongside the wallpaper.

In response, some NFL fans highlighted how Williams and the Bears will have an amazing season in 2025.

"They will win the Super Bowl this year." one fan wrote.

"Manifest it, king. Can't wait to see the Bears ball out." one fan wrote.

"If you don’t have confidence in yourself, nobody will…" one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, other NFL fans made clear that the Chicago Bears are nowhere near a Super Bowl Championship.

"7-10 at absolute best." one fan wrote.

"6 wins incoming." one fan wrote.

"There’s like 6 teams that can win the Super Bowl this year and the bears aren’t one." one fan wrote.

Can the Chicago Bears win the Super Bowl this year?

In theory, all 32 NFL franchises have a chance to win the Super Bowl this year. However, after a busy and eventful offseason in Chicago, one that saw the franchise drastically improve the offensive line and bring in a new head coach in Ben Johnson, there is a belief that the Bears could take a major step forward this year.

Although there is an expectation that Chicago is better next year, it may still be premature to label a team that finished the season prior with a record of 5-12 as a Super Bowl contender.

According to Bet365, the Bears are not being projected as a Super Bowl contender for the 2025 season. The iconic Chicago franchise currently has distant 16th best odds to win the Super Bowl this year at +4000.

Super Bowl LX Odds - Bet365

