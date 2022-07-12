"A f**king heat stroke? In 86 degrees? That's a damn lie" - NFL fans question the mysterious death of former Cowboys star Marion Barber

Marion Barber III, the former Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears running back, passed away at the age of 38 in Frisco, Texas last month. The cause of death was that of heat stroke, according to officials.

Upon hearing the news, NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts. It appears that a lot of fans seriously doubt the validity of the official cause of death.

Here are the top comments:

Marion Barber's NFL career and death

Marion Barber was selected in the fourth round of the 2005 draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He played seven seasons in the NFL, six of which were with Dallas. The running back made his lone Pro Bowl in the 2007 season, when he rushed for 975 yards on 204 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

He played the final season of his NFL career with the Bears in 2011. That season, he rushed for 422 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games. The former running back had been working on a book before he passed away.

In a statement, Frisco police said the Collin County medical examiner determined his death to be an accident. A spokesman for Frisco police gave no further explanation on the set of affairs surrounding the late running back's passing.

Police conducted a welfare check last month and discovered the body of Barber at a Frisco apartment that he had been renting. Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant’s rookie season, he played alongside the running back. Bryant had been concerned for Barber's welfare for some time and was devastated when the news broke.

The former Cowboys running back had experieced some psychological obstacles following his retirement from the NFL. As a result, many speculated on whether he had been suffering from CTE. The family will not donate his brain to CTE research, in concordance with Barber’s wishes.

While the cause of death was a shock to many, the Texas heat can often pose a serious danger.

