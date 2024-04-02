The life of an NFL player is rarely straightforward, and for Chase Claypool, after bursting onto the scene for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020, it has been a downhill slide ever since.

After two good seasons for the Steelers in 2020 and 2021, where he surpassed 800 receiving yards in each year and had a combined 11 touchdowns, it was thought he could be the future of the Steelers.

But it hasn't panned out that way. In 2022, Claypool found himself on the Chicago Bears roster after just seven games in Pittsburgh. Then last year, he was again moved on to the Miami Dolphins after failing to make an impression with the Bears.

Now, a report from NBCsports.com has stated that the CFL team, the Saskatchewan Roughriders, has added Claypool to the exclusive negotiation list. This means that if Claypool does indeed intend to play in the CFL, the Roughriders will get the first crack at signing him.

NFL fans have seen this news and have torn Claypool to shreds with one fan calling it embarrassing.

"Embarrassing."

Another fan questioned how Claypool could ruin his career this badly.

"How do you ruin your career this bad."

Other fans gave their thoughts on Claypool's CFL link.

Chase Claypool to move to the CFL?

With Chase Claypool now a free agent after just one season in Miami with the Dolphins, he is on the lookout for a new team.

Despite being placed on the Roughriders' exclusive negotiation list, his move to the CFL is not confimed, but it could indicate where he is in terms of finding a new football home.

Last season, for the Bears and Dolphins combined, Chase Claypool totaled just eight receptions for 77 yards in 12 games (started just two). Now seemingly in need of a career lifeline, the 25-year-old might have to work on his craft in the CFL.

While other NFL teams might sign him to a one-year contract after the NFL Draft, which is loaded with talent, that does seem like a long shot right now.

Some fans have criticized Chase Claypool being added to the exclusive negotiation list, but he is at a point in his career where he needs to get his confidence back. If he does go to the CFL and plays well, then a return to the NFL isn't out of the question.