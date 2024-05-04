Chase Claypool signed with the Buffalo Bills and immediately took Stefon Diggs' jersey number 14. The new Houston Texans wide receiver was the most important offensive weapon for quarterback Joe Allen over the past few seasons as the Bills established themselves as the best team in the AFC West and regularly made the playoffs.

Hence, in honor of his service, the Bills could have waited a bit before Stefon Diggs' jersey number was given to someone else. At least, that was the idea one got from reading the reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter, which were replete with instances of people thinking that Chase Claypool getting the number 14 was disrespectful.

They took to the social media platform calling it insulting and crazy. Here are some of those reactions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Others blamed Chase Claypool more than the organization for demanding, or at the very least not turning down, the number 14 that Stefon Diggs wore. There were some people going at him on X, a few examples of which are given below.

"That n*gga is shameless lmfaoo"

"OH NO CHASE CLAYPOOL JUST SPAT ON DIGGS GRAVE"

"Maybe they’ll hypnotize Claypool into thinking he’s Diggs!"

Chase Claypool signing as replacement for Stefon Diggs' shows that Bills might struggle this season

Chase Claypool is not the marquee signing that Bills fans would have hoped for to replace Stefon Diggs. And the reason for that is simple, as general manager Brandon Beane let people know when he talked to the media after the NFL Draft. As Buffalo was being linked to Brandon Aiyuk, the top 49ers receiver who has finalized a new deal with San Francisco, Beane made it clear that salary cap constraints mean that such rumors will not be realized.

That is perhaps why they had to let Stefon Diggs go in the first place, in addition to reported clashes with Josh Allen that might have exacerbated the problem. That is also why the Bills could probably not sign Odell Beckham Jr., as the Dolphins signed him.

And that is why Buffalo could find themselves struggling this season. They finished just ahead of Miami last season in the AFC East and that is when they had Chase Claypool. Now, they have him and their divisional rivals have a Super Bowl-winning wide receiver, who was playing in the AFC Championship last season with the Baltimore Ravens.

Josh Allen will have to play out of skin and rookie Keon Coleman will have to come up with elite numbers for the Bills to keep their divisional crown this year.