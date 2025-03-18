The Chicago Bears have had a busy offseason. New head coach Ben Johnson and the front office have been working hard to build a roster capable of competing with the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and defending NFC North champions Detroit Lions. Chicago was the only team from their division to fail to make it to playoffs last season and are keen on changing that in 2025.

Johnson's priority has been to build a high-powered offense akin to the Lions, who led the league in scoring last season under his tutelage. While his unit in Detroit was nearly unstoppable in the regular season, the Bears offense was among the worst. They averaged only 18.2 points, the fourth-fewest in the league.

The rookie head coach and the front office made upgrading the unit their top priority and made a slew of signings to build a strong unit. However, they aren't done. Johnson is seemingly looking for a veteran speedster to stretch the field, evidenced Mecole Hardman and Rondale Moore's visit on Monday.

Fans on social media quickly recognized Chicago's intention:

"Ben Johnson looking to add that speed to the WR room. Let’s go!" - Said an excited @LuckyChuckie_FF

"I’ve got the Need… The need for speed!" - Quipped @ODocMoc

"I’m a Lions fan but Rondale Moore in the St Brown role will feed families" - Predicted @Camocam_

Bears' offseason signings: Heavy impetus on offense

The Bears traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and signed center Drew Dalman to give the offensive line a much-needed facelift. They added tight end Durham Smythe and wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus to a receiving unit that already boasts DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and Cole Kmet.

The front office hasn't overlooked the defense. They fortified that pass rush with the addition of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, and defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo.

However, their main goal is to give quarterback Caleb Williams all the tools he needs to thrive. Mecole Hardman and Rondale Moore's visit suggests the team believes it needs more to help the sophomore star.

The team has the 10th pick in the 2025 draft which they are expected to use to pick an offensive weapon. The Bears are sparing no expense to build a roster that is in line with Johnson's vision.

