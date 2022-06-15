"The league is woke and this is just one more nail in the coffin for me" - NFL fans react to Commanders' Ron Rivera's explanation for fining Jack Del Rio 

Ron Rivera's explanation for fining Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio was not considered satisfactory by many.

Del Rio fell into hot water for comments regarding the notorious January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. The events of that day are currently being investigated by the United States government. Del Rio called the Capital Riots a "dust-up," and received plenty of bad press from the major outlets.

This was Rivera's explanation for fining Del Rio for his tweets about the January 6 events:

"This is not [about] the fact that he exercised his right to free speech. This is about what impacted the football team. I believe in the First Amendment very strongly. But the thing that we all have to understand with these rights, these freedoms come [with] tremendous responsibility, and we have to understand that as well. This is about the impact that was made on our football team, the distraction it has become. It’s a very serious question and topic, but at the end of the day, it did impact us, and that’s why I did what I did."

Ron Rivera's explanation was not a hit with everyone. This NFL fan sees this as another nail in the coffin:

Billy Taylor #2000Mules @ApecrazyA @NickiJhabvala Taking a knee and disrespecting the anthem and our country was a major distraction and cost the NFL millions if viewers. They embraced it. The NFL is woke and this is just one more nail in the coffin for me.

Not everyone is convinced that the coffin is being prepared for burial, however...

jax @ForScherzer31 @ApecrazyA @NickiJhabvala See you on Sunday, Billy🏻 we know you'll be there

Others pointed out the mob mentality of Rivera's decision:

Ted Krumm @thejintsman @NickiJhabvala @MikeGarafolo Basically if you don't believe what the crowd believes you can express it. I think that is a misguided view

Another Twitter user presented his own analysis of that mentality:

TheCursedCursola @CursolaCursed @thejintsman @NickiJhabvala @MikeGarafolo No, basically it's don't say something that will create a divide among you and the people you are supposed to lead

This user called out the Commanders' double-standards considering who the owner is:

Steve @Steve_H_3186 @NickiJhabvala Why would this be a distraction and not the continual investigation into the team's owner of a very toxic workplace environment? 🤔

One Commanders fan chimed in with a pessimistic viewpoint of what this means moving forward for the coaching staff:

RedskinsRant @RedskinsRant @NickiJhabvala @MikeGarafolo Beginning of the end for this coaching staff. Once they don't feel like Ron has their back, it's over as a group.

This Commanders fan wasn't convinced anything was really said...

Not all fans were bearish on Rivera's decision, though:

DC Commander Talk 🏈 @DCCommanderTalk @NickiJhabvala I think this is perfectly put by Rivera. We are free to do certain things, but not free from the ramifications.

Taking it a step further, not all fans are convinced that it was an issue before Rivera even opened his mouth about it:

me @badplfer @NickiJhabvala Was no distraction until Ron clutched his Pearls and made it a distraction.

Ron Rivera enters make or break season in Washington

The Commanders franchise could be due for a major overhaul if Dan Snyder has to face any consequences for his numerous transgressions as Washington's owner.

If Rivera has a second-straight postseason-less campaign in 2022 - and third straight losing season overall - a new ownership group could be prone to overhauling the coaching staff (and perhaps the roster) completely.

