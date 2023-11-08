The seismic disruption caused by the Israel and Palestine conflict has made its way to the NFL. During the heavyweight clash between NFC East giants Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, South Jersey businessman George Norcross was escorted off his seat for flashing an American - Israeli flag.

Norcross has accused the stadium personnel of forcibly removing him from his seat and assaulting him for "showing his support to Israel". The political power broker released a statement which read:

"As a longtime passionate fan and season ticket holder, I have watched the Eagles/NFL make clear and strong statements on numerous important civil justice issues and ethnic and world conflicts, including supporting the people of Ukraine, so as a strong supporter of Israel -- a country which was viciously attacked by the terrorist group Hamas less than a month ago -- I thought it was an important statement to make."

Norcross revealed he's thinking about suing the Eagles for the incident.

NFL fans split on George Norcross' ejection for showing support to Israel

Fans on social media passionately debated the George Norcross ejection incident. Some argued that he has a right to show support to Israel, while others claimed that politics has no place in sports. Few defended the Eagles' decision to eject Norcross from his seat, claiming it's against the rules for fans to make a political statement while attending an NFL game.

Here are some of the fans' reaction to the incident:

George Norcross ejection: Eagles respond to accusations

Cowboys' Dak Prescott hugs Eagles' Jalen Hurts after Sunday's game

The Philadelphia Eagles released a statement stating that they condemn Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7th before explaining why Norcross was ejected. It read:

"Our stadium policies expressly prohibit signage containing any kind of non-game messaging to be hung from a stadium suite. Stadium staff repeatedly asked Mr. Norcross to remove the sign he hung outside of the suite. Instead of complying with the request, Mr. Norcross became physically and verbally abusive."

The statement also alleges that Norcross abused multiple stadium staff members upon their request to remove the flag, which led to his ejection from the stadium.

The drama in the stands did not affect the action on the field. After a hard-fought, back-and-forth contest, the Eagles held on and won 28-23 to improve to 8-1 for the season. They now lead the NFC East standings by 2.5 games and hold the tiebreaker over the Cowboys.

The Eagles will now embark on a tough four-game stretch where they'll face the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers, before taking on the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.